Win! Over £500 of dhb Flashlight winter gear

Keep warm and stay seen this winter with a great prize bundle from dhb worth £512!
by
Mon, Oct 26, 2020 11:49
0

Our lovely friends at dhb have come up with a prize of kit worth £512 that should suit virtually every cyclist this winter. The kit comes from their updated Flashlight range, which you can read more about here. The kit is designed primarily for year round commuters and hardy winter trainers. There's both male and female kits, with the women's range mainly in pink or yellow and the men's mainly in blue, red or yellow. The lucky winner gets a choice of male or female kit.  

There are ten items to be won, so let's take a look at them...

The dhb Flashlight Spectrum Jacket (RRP £110), comes in blue or yellow and has 15000mm waterproof rating and a breathability rating of 15,000g/m2. It has a three-layer fabric so provides more protection than the Flashlight waterproof jacket.

flashlight_spectrumjacket (1)

The dhb Flashlight Waterproof Jacket (RRP £80) is a lightweight waterproof, with a water-repellent coating

flashlight_waterproofjacket (2).jpg

 

The dhb Flashlight Long Sleeve Jersey (RRP £50) uses Dri-release ® technology, which dhb tells us uses a "combination of hydrophobic and hydrophilic fibres that dramatically improves how moisture is pulled from the skin and released into the air." 

flashlight_jersey_ls (3).jpg

 

The dhb Flashlight Short Sleeve Jersey (RRP £40), also uses Dri-release ® technology.

flashlight_jerseyss (3).jpg

 

dhb Flashlight Thermal Bib Tights (RRP £65) are made with the high-stretch, fleece-backed Lombardia knit from Italian fabric masters MITI Spa. They also have a Veloce chamois, which dhb tells us protects for up to three hours in the saddle. 

flashlight_thermalbibtights (1).jpg

 

dhb Flashlight Bib Shorts (RRP £50)

flashlight_bibshorts (1).jpg

 

The dhb Flashlight Socks x2 RRP £10pp (£20 total), feature a high-visibility design, with reflective details on the cuff, a multi-panel construction and air mesh to enhance breathability and prevent overheating.

flashlight_sock (2).jpg

dhb's Flashlight Windproof Cycling Gloves (RRP £30) have a padded palm and fleece-lined windproof fabric on the back of the hand and fingers.

flashlight_glove.jpg

dhb Flashlight Overshoes (RRP £27) are bright and durable, with wind and water-resistant elements and additional reflective trims.

flashlight_overshoe.jpg

dhb's Slice 30L Rucksack (RRP £40) can also accommodate a hydration bladder, with tube routing from inside to outside for easy access. If you are commuting, this internal sleeve can double as storage for a 15” laptop.

slice_rucksack30l.jpg

That's a pretty good set of winter kit by anyone's standards, and you get a 30 litre rucksack thrown in for good measure! All you have to do is put your details in the form below, and we'll draw a winner in two weeks time... best of luck to all! 

