Local cyclists join police in search for Hampshire rider missing in Dorset

Police in Hampshire and Dorset as well as members of local cycling clubs are searching for a cyclist who went missing while on a ride yesterday.
Martin Turner, from Totton, Hampshire, set out on his cyclocross bike yesterday morning and was apparently planning to ride on gravel tracks.
The last recorded sighting of the 54-year-old, who is a member of the Southampton-based DHC Cycling Club, was on CCTV at 11.30am on Saturday morning after he had disembarked from the Sandbanks Ferry in Studland, on Dorset’s Isle of Purbeck.
Members of DHC Cycling Club and other local cycling clubs are joining in the search for Mr Turner, as are staff from Café Velo in Ringwood in the New Forest, which has closed for today to help co-ordinate efforts in looking for him.
In a post on Facebook published at 10.35am on Sunday, Totton Police said: “We are increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Martin Turner, 54, from Totton.
“He was last seen by his family yesterday morning at 8am, when he left his home address to go on a cycle ride and he has not returned since or made contact.
“He is described as wearing a similar cycle outfit to the one show in this recent photograph, a Lycra cycle top in blue, red and white with the logo DHC on the front and a white bicycle helmet.
“If you’ve seen Martin or know of his whereabouts, please contact police on 101, quoting the reference 44200312217.”
In a subsequent update, Café Velo said that police had confirmed that “Martin was spotted on CCTV going through the toll booth on the Studland side of the Sandbanks Ferry at 11:30 am yesterday. Search is now being [moved] to the Purbecks area!!!"
Café Velo subsequently posted the CCTV image to its Facebook page.
Update: spotted heading across to the Purbecks on the Sandbanks Ferry yesterday morning, so may still be over that way, rather than in the Forest.
