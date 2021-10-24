Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with police car responding to emergency

A cyclist was rushed to hospital after they were involved in a collision with a police car responding to an emergency.
Emergency services including crews from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were called the A23 Old Steine at the junction with St James's Street, Brighton, around 8.40 pm yesterday.
It followed reports of a collision involving a marked police car responding to an emergency and a cyclist, the Argus reports.
Local reports say the windscreen of the police car was smashed while a bicycle ,which appeared to belong to a Deliveroo cyclist, stood nearby.
The cyclist, a 27-year-old man from Brighton, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton as a precaution.
A spokesman from Sussex Police said: "Around 8.40pm on Saturday, a collision occurred involving a marked police vehicle responding to an emergency call and a pedal cyclist on the A23 Old Steine at the junction with St James's Street in Brighton.
"The road remained closed for a short period of time while emergency services dealt with the collision."
