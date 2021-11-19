Support road.cc

Cyclist pushed into canal – by gang who filmed it happening

Victim’s sister urges social media followers to “share the hell” out of incident near Bradford
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Nov 19, 2021 16:37
6

The sister of a cyclist who was pushed into a canal near Bradford is urging people on social media to “share the hell” out of footage of the incident.

The Telegraph and Argus – without posting a link to the original entry on Facebook – said that the assault on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal happened on Monday afternoon near Bingly, and that there had been a “devastating effect” on the victim, reports the Telegraph and Argus.

In the Facebook post, the victim’s sister said: “My sister was cycling along the towpath back from Five Rise Locks, Bingley, around 3.30pm on Monday, when this young CRETIN who was on foot (must have only been around 15/16 years of age) pushed her into the canal along with her bike and her bag full of personal belongings.

"Her bag is still at the bottom of the canal,” she continued.

"As you can imagine this has had a devastating effect on her and her everyday living, of which it will take quite a while to recover.

"The police have been informed, but until then, PLEASE can you share this post as this poor excuse for a Human Being needs to be caught fast and locked up.”

She added: "He also videoed her whilst he pushed her in, so I imagine this will be on social media." "PLEASE SHARE THE HELL OUT OF THIS!😡😡😡."

Simon MacMichael

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling's biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

