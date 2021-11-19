Cyclist pushed into canal – by gang who filmed it happening

- News
My goodness that is a fine looking fondant fancy,cand that sandwich... Yes, I am hungry
If it's on Facebook it can't be that hard to find. I'm not on twitbook.
If people weren't able to call men boys you might have a point...But they are, so you don't. Again, women aren't immune to criticism as THAT would...
Just good....
It's already against the law to watch TV while driving, so you should have done a Cycling Mikey on him....
I agree - I've had two Assos winter jackets and while they are fantastic bits of kit ( beautifully made, windproof, and pretty water resistant) I...
These blithe comments about 'accurate heart rate' are belied by the best way to find out how accurate these watches really are:...
I was surprised with the two season statement too....
Their "on-going strive to over deliver" must be why they're out of stock.
I agree with the comment below about the car headlights which are usually not dipped in Lancashire when it's only a cyclist coming the other way....