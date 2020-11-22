Support road.cc

Cyclist killed in Nottinghamshire level crossing crash

Motorist arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after incident near Retford on Friday
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Nov 22, 2020 18:40
1

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a cyclist was killed on a level crossing in Nottinghamshire.

The incident happened at a level crossing in Babworth, Nottinghamshire, just after 8.30am on the morning of Friday 20 November, reports Examiner Live.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Paramedics also attended however very sadly, the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken to police custody for questioning.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and any witnesses can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 90 of 20/11/20.”

The fatal crash led to major disruption on the East Coast Main Line, with services suspended between Peterborough and Doncaster and rail replacement buses put in place.

Simon MacMichael

