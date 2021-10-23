Cyclist killed after crash on 'inadequately marked crossing'

A cyclist died after being hit by a motorist on an 'inadequately marked and controlled crossing' an inquest has heard.

Luke McNicholas, 21, was riding on the Heritage Trail on 16 January over the Curragh Road in St Johns, Isle of Man, when he collided with the vehicle.

He was taken to Noble's Hospital and later died from his injuries.

Coroner of Inquests Jayne Hughes said the markings on the crossing gave "no warning of the approaching danger".

The inquest at Douglas Courthouse heard how Mr McNicholas, emerged on to the crossing at about 15:15 GMT, immediately in front of a black Honda Civic.

The crossing, which is coloured pink with a white Celtic knot design, goes over a 40mph zone, and was first painted by the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) in July 2020.

Mrs Hughes said the design "did nothing to warn [Mr McNicholas] of the approaching danger", and the crossing was "inadequately marked and controlled" at the time.

The court heard how parts of the project had not been done at the time of the compliance officer's death due to the DOI's issues with a contractor, the BBC reports.

These included the installation of large warning signs and the trimming of trees and shrubs on the trail's approach to the crossing, as well as fixing the gates into a chicane position, which were all changes that were made after the incident.

Mrs Hughes said the fact these had not been completed at the time had contributed to the collision, and Mr McNicholas's family "may ask why this had not been done sooner".

She made recommendations that the DOI commission a road safety audit into the crossing, consult with partner agencies including the police, and take any action recommended by that audit.

Recording a verdict of accidental death, she also passed on her condolences to Mr McNicholas's family.