Durham cyclist kicked off bike by motorcyclist

Police have appealed for witnesses after a cyclist was kicked off his bike by a passing motorcyclist in County Durham.

The Northern Echo reports that the incident took place at about 5.15pm on Thursday on the road between the Toronto Lodge pub in Bishop Auckland and Howden-le-Wear.

A police spokesperson said: "It is believed a cyclist in his 50s was knocked off his bike by a man on a red Honda motorbike.

"The motorcyclist is also suspected to have been travelling in convoy with a silver Vauxhall Vectra.

"The victim suffered ankle and arm injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene."

Inspector Ed Turner added: “Enquiries are ongoing to identify the motorcyclist and driver of the Vectra, but if you have any information that could help our investigation, I would urge you to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident reference number 345 of May 22, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555-111.