Family of cyclist still undergoing brain rehabilitation 10 months after collision appeal for witnesses

The family of a cyclist who is still having brain rehabilitation 10 months after a life changing collision have issued a new appeal for information.

Ali Collier, was left with catastrophic injuries in the incident involving the driver of a VW Tiguan on Streatham High Road at 9pm on June 25 last year, the Evening Standard reports.

Although police said there was no case for the driver to answer, Ms Collier's family and legal team hope people who helped the 38-year-old in the immediate aftermath could provide information to help secure compensation for her long-term care and rehabilitation.

The road where the collision took place is on the CS7 cycle superhighway, which is due to be upgraded next year from an unsegregated lane to a 1.4-mile bi-directional segregated track around Streatham Hill.

Ms Collier, who worked for an HR software sales firm and is from Streatham, received life-saving care at King’s College Hospital, in Denmark Hill, where she stayed for almost four months.

She was transferred to Blackheath Brain Injury Rehabilitation Centre and spent six months there.

She has now been admitted to another specialist brain injury rehabilitation centre to continue her recovery.

According to Ms Collier’s lawyer, Angela Batchelor, police said the driver involved in the collision had no case to answer.

But her family and legal team are appealing for witnesses who could provide information to help secure compensation for her long-term care and rehabilitation.

They are particularly keen to trace the driver of a silver Toyota Prius, which was possibly a minicab.

A passenger in the car helped Ms Collier in the aftermath of the collision.

The catastrophic brain injury has affected her memory, concentration and mobility.

The rehabilitation has helped her to regain some of her speech, start eating again and start to walk independently.

Before the crash, Ms Collier travelled widely and enjoyed running, cycling and working out.

Her father, Clive Collier, said: “The whole incident happened in just a few moments but has dramatically changed Ali’s life, probably forever.

"Beforehand she was really fit and healthy and was really independent. She loved going out with her friends and was really sociable.

“It’s horrible to see how Ali has gone from leading such a busy and independent life to being reliant on others.

"We know Ali is going to need ongoing help and support to be able to do so.

"All our family would be so grateful if anyone had any information about the collision which will allow Ali to receive that help.”

Ms Batchelor, a serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Any detail could be key in helping us secure the ongoing rehabilitation and support Ali needs.”