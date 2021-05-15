Cyclist who suffered life changing brain injury given multi-million pound payout to help with care

A cyclist who suffered a life changing brain injury after a motorist crashed into him while he was riding in a cycle lane has been given a multi-million pound settlement.

Steven Greenwood will use the money to fund the specialist life-long care he now needs.

After the crash, Mr Greenwood was taken to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery as well as a number of further operations.

The former lawyer, who was living in Hebburn, South Tyneside, spent nearly nine months in hospital following the collision and had to give up his career.

Following the incident Mr Greenwood instructed serious injury lawyers to investigate, The Chronicle reports.

Mr Greenwood, 40, is now using Action for Brain Injury Week to speak about his plans for the future.

His legal team at Irwin Mitchell secured him a settlement which will fund the lifetime care and therapies he requires to live as independently as possible.

The funds, which have been calculated and approved by the High Court, are being managed by Irwin Mitchell’s Court of Protection Team to ensure they last for the rest of his life.

Mr Greenwood, a keen cyclist and runner, was riding along Victoria Road West when a Seat Ibiza veered across his path as the driver attempted to turn right into Mill Crescent.

Mr Greenwood also suffered facial fractures, a fractured pelvis and rib as well as a broken right leg.

Sadly, he was unable to return to his house and has moved into an adapted home suitable to his needs.

He said: “Thankfully I don’t remember anything about the collision. All I know is what I’ve been told afterwards, including from witnesses.

“While my family and friends visited me as much as they could in hospital there was a lot of time by myself when it was difficult not to think about what happened and how life would never be the same again.

“There were some hard times especially around being forced to give up my career. However, I’ve always been fit and active so I drew on that and set a number of goals, the first being getting out of hospital."

He continued: “I know I still face many challenges ahead. My brain injury still means I’ve got cognitive difficulties.

"It takes longer to process and understand information. I’m a lot more forgetful than I was, I struggle to concentrate and I can’t always find the words I want to say.

“I did wonder what I was going to do but then I thought about helping charities and speaking at events about my story. The help and support I’ve had over the past few years has been tremendous and has made a real difference so I thought this could be my way of giving something back.

“I just hope that others who may find themselves in a similar situation don’t feel they have to suffer alone.

"There’s help and support available and there’s definitely life after serious injury.”

Action for Brain Injury Week runs from 17-23 May and is supported by the charity Headway.