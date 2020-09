Antiques store describe missile attached to van as "anti-cyclist modification"; Police say no group cycling on IM weekend; Disabled cyclist shows TransPennine bike rack flaws; School's cycling ban due to lack of storage + more on the live blog

Protestor rides bike yelling "fuck you" past RNC attendees. A man decides to punch him in his face. A cop then starts pushing back the man punched, leaving the man who punched him alone. pic.twitter.com/drBR7Xum93 — Griffin - Live from Portland (@GriffinMalone6) August 28, 2020

The curious sequence of events began when footage emerged of a man punching a cyclist outside the Republican National Convention in Washington D.C., after US president Donald Trump had just given a speech. It has now emerged that the man who threw the punch was the author, evangelical Christian and conservative radio host Metaxas, who was accused of running away to hide behind police after punching the protestor in the back of the head.

Now in an interview with Religion Unplugged, Metaxas has claimed the cyclist was behaving in a threatening manner, and his actions were to defend himself and his wife Susanne: "I wanted to get away from him, but I didn't even know there were cops or anyone nearby, which is what made it all so frightening", said Metaxas.

"It was very, very unpleasant."

Meanwhile, a man who identified himself as the demonstrator in question claims he was not being threatening or intimidating, and Metaxas attacked him: "I was on a rented bicycle! He clearly punched me from behind”, he told Religion News Service.

Metaxas is no stranger to controversy, causing anger and bewilderment in July when he tweeted that Jesus was white.