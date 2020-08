Cyclist happens across overturned car in cycle lane; Locals hit back at reports of Southampton traffic-free zone "chaos"; McLaren leave Bahrain-McLaren; Former MP calls TfL ad "thoughtless wokism"; McDonalds trial bike-in service + more on the live blog

📝 Update: Likely false positive test before the Bretagne Classic: Ralph Denk expresses doubts about the current UCI COVID test strategy. Read more here: https://t.co/wI6kS1VDHh pic.twitter.com/Oq0Y0Wgvj3 — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) August 25, 2020

Yesterday, Bora announced two hours after naming their team for Bretagne Classic that they would be withdrawing because a squad member had tested positive for Covid-19... but there was another twist in the tale, because it turned out the test most likely wasn't a positive at all. The team say a further test came back negative, and all other riders and staff returned negative results.

Bora's Team Manager Ralph Denk criticised the testing procedure, saying in a statement: "It looks like my concerns are being confirmed. It is known that PCR tests have a certain rate of error and thus produce false positive results. This in itself would not be a problem, if there were the possibility to check the results immediately in the case of a positive finding.

"We are talking about athletes who have prepared for a race for weeks or months and then might not be allowed to start the event due to a false finding. Today we withdrew our entire team from a WordTour race. It's all about points, but it's also about presence in the media, in other words, the advertising value upon which the commitments of our sponsors are based. Today, these benefits were unable to be gained.

"Of course, the health of everyone involved should and must always take priority, however, it is still unsatisfactory that consideration is not given to all other aspects. I think adjustments must be immediately made here. We also require certainty regarding testing procedures and strategy. If we don't have this, we will soon have serious issues, because who wants to invest in a lottery game as a serious company?”