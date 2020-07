Do you wave and say "hi" to other cyclists?; Wiggo's summer cycling fashion trend is...lit?; Contador has his say on Froome leaving Ineos; Standard Greece to Cornwall ride home & more on the live blog

Not content with beating sprinters in flat finishes, winning hilly classics, dominating cyclocross and being good at mountain biking too, Dutch pro cyclist has added HC mountains to the places that he can drop you (and me, and just about anyone).

During a training ride on Alpecin-Fenix's altitude camp, Van der Poel took the 23.8km Col de Petit St Bernard, ascending 1,090m in 51:19 at an average speed of 27.9km/h. To do this he averaged 379W at 164bpm. If his weight on Strava is to be believed, this was a 5.1w/kg effort. Impressive stuff.

Let's just fire up the rumour mill for fun. Could we see Van der Poel going for yellow at the Tour any time soon?