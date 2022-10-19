Support road.cc

Live blog

Get paid to report drivers parked in the cycle lane? YouTuber Casey Neistat explores NYC 'bike lane bounty'; British Conti team Ribble Weldtite set to fold following sponsorship issues + more on the live blog

Today's blog will be a bit less live than usual as we're out of the office for our annual editorial day. Hopefully that'll mean even better blogs in the future! ...
Wed, Oct 19, 2022 09:43
Get paid to report drivers parked in the cycle lane? YouTuber Casey Neistat explores NYC 'bike lane bounty'; British Conti team Ribble Weldtite set to fold following sponsorship issues + more on the live blogNew York City segregated cycle lane (CC licensed on Flickr by Dylan Passmore)
09:02
2022 Ribble Weldtite crit racing bars Zac Williams SwPix.com
British Conti team Ribble Weldtite set to fold following sponsorship issues

The steady demise of the British domestic racing scene continues, as UCI continental squad Ribble Weldtite confirmed yesterday that it will be folding at the end of the year.

Founded in 2017, the team – which has produced pros such as EF Education-EasyPost’s James Shaw and former Eolo–Kometa rider John Archibald – registered with the UCI in 2019, a year before bike maintenance manufacturer Weldtite joined as co-sponsor.

However, according to an email sent this week to riders and staff, advising them to seek other opportunities, sponsorship and funding issues have led to the team’s untimely demise, making Ribble Weldtite the third British-based UCI Continental squad to drop out of the sport since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sports director and former individual pursuit world champion Colin Sturgess explained to Cycling Weekly that a funding shortfall of between £50,000 and £80,000 – caused, the email claimed, due to the current economic uncertainty and the impact of Brexit on British manufacturers – has made ensuring the team’s future an impossible task.  

“A little bit before the Tour of Britain, we all had a message from Tom [Timothy, general manager] which said, ‘Guys, just a heads up that there’s a fairly sizable shortfall in sponsorship for next year so you know, just be mindful that we’ll be looking for replacement sponsors’,” he said.

“We went into the race with that in mind, looking for a result and Jack [Rees, operations director] and Tom were working in the background to try to plug this shortfall if you will.

“Nobody wants to see the guys without a ride, I think most of the lads have managed to secure something but it’s just bloody difficult when there are only two or three conti teams around.”

The British Continental has reported that several of the team's riders have secured a place on other teams, both home and abroad, for 2023: 

08:35
Would you like to see this in the UK? YouTuber Casey Neistat on New York's 'bike lane bounty'

We've reported on this before when it started in Austin, Texas, and also found out that one New Yorker claimed he had already made $64,000 by simply reporting badly-parked fellow residents. As Neistat says in the video above, NYC residents can get a 25% share of a $175 fine by reporting drivers who decide it's a great idea to park in the cycle lane.

"The biggest safety issue with bike lanes are cars..." says Neistat, before crashing into a van nonchalantly nestled in a bike lane. 

The video ends with... one of New York's finest parked in the bike lane. Who'd have thought it? 

