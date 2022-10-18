“Totally unnecessary”: 2023 Giro d’Italia route – and that 750km transfer to Rome – confirmed; “One rule for them and one rule for the Tour”: Is the Giro being unfairly singled out for criticism?; Tractors and cyclists, the truth + more on the live blog

You’ll never guess what those damned cyclists want to do now. They are campaigning to – wait for it – ban tractors from country roads on Sundays. Can you believe it? Well I suggest you don’t. Because it’s a lie.

Now, that’s one way to start an article and grab our attention.

The piece in question, published yesterday in the Swindon Advertiser, tackles online conspiracy theories seemingly designed to simply increase the ire felt by some motorists towards cyclists on the road.

“For some reason that I cannot fathom,” the Advertiser’s Graham Carter writes, “Facebook thought I would be interested in joining a group that exists mainly to help speeding drivers dodge cameras, although they also spend time swapping the kind of ‘humour’ that most of us stopped giggling at when we grew out of short trousers.

“And just lately they have taken to spreading the ridiculous notion that cyclists are so arrogant that we think we have more right to the roads than everybody else, especially farmers.”

While I haven’t been able to find the exact post in question – I’m not exactly a frequenter of motoring groups or Facebook in general, quite frankly – I imagine it went something along the lines of this satirical post from the ‘comedy’ page, ‘The world is not PC enough’:

The same account, incidentally, posted a similar ‘joke’ this morning, from the apparent point of view of a ‘cyclist’:

Unfortunately for poor Graham, he decided to venture into the comments. Which, as we know full well on this blog, is a recipe for disaster.

“I was curious to find out more,” he writes, “so I made the mistake – and, trust me, this is always a mistake – of seeing what the public had to say on the matter.

“Boy, were they angry with cyclists.

“Absolutely fuming.

“What few of them had thought to do, however, was to check whether this apparent war between cyclists and farmers was actually a thing.”

Naturally.

According to Graham’s article, these posts – whether jokes or conspiracy theories – are “designed to demonise a minority, in this case cyclists, although these days any minority will do.

“Some of us would say it is a deliberate attempt to distract us from the real problems we are all now facing.

“And with some people it is working… It’s tough being a cyclist. I am not talking about battling the wind and the rain and the hills. I am talking about constantly having to counter the pathetic idea that because some people on two wheels aren’t perfect, we are all the enemy.”

In a shock twist at the end of the article, Graham admitted that he “did find one petition proposing to ban tractors from certain roads.

“But it wasn’t from cyclists. It was from impatient motorists.

“So please don’t believe all the drivel you see on social media, and if you really must have enemies, make sure you choose the right ones.”