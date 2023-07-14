"We introduced him to rugby": Police boast of tackling cyclist who jumped red light; Tour de France stage 13: Bastille Day summit finish + more on the live blog

Let's start Friday with this tweet from Greater Manchester Police shall we?

@gmptraffic saw a cyclist riding past red lights in the city. Refusing to stop he believed we had no powers if he had no helmet on. After 3 failed Police stops, we introduced him to Rugby as a new sport.

Charged: Dangerous Cycling, Fail to stop. Obstruct Police. pic.twitter.com/dFYpnfRtn4 — GMP Traffic (@gmptraffic) July 13, 2023

I did have to double check we hadn't fallen for one of those parody police accounts, the most famous of which is named after Hot Fuzz's Sandford 'crime-fighting' station, but nope, it's the real deal.

The post has sparked a few questions, namely how proportionate the response was? How do you safely rugby tackle a cyclist? Would the police accept risking serious injury to another road user to stop them after running a red light? Unfortunately we don't have any footage so much of our impression of the incident is shaped by the police's tone of the portrayal.

Rather predictably the comments are split between people with flags in their Twitter bio commending the officers on their work, and cyclists asking if the response was proportionate to the crime given... well, the sheer extent of similar (and more dangerous) road offences you'll see if you go for even just a 10-minute spin around town.

> Police in Hackney catch 18 red light jumping cyclists in 90 minutes

One reply from EricEatsPickles said it "sounds like a totally disproportionate response. Even drivers who kill & maim don't get rugby tackled to the ground. Most drivers who ignore signals are themselves ignored. The few who 'get caught' receive a NIP in the post, not physically assaulted."

Another account added: "I mean yeah definitely don't ride like this, but would be nice if they spent a bit of time focusing on the greatest threat of harm on the roads - idiots behind the wheel of what's essentially dangerous machinery. Meanwhile, third-party reporting is failing."

However, one account called LetMeCycle said: "They ride among us. We can't expect drivers to follow the rules in the Highway Code, if we (cyclists) don't follow them too. Don't ride like a dick."

@gmptraffic put the brake on those commuting on Oldham Road, who weren't shy going bumper to spokes.

Our Mighty Mat gave a visual clue with some words of advice to both drivers and cyclists. We hope now this gets a chain reaction to their conduct in future #OpClosePass pic.twitter.com/zoga6tZXX5 — GMP Traffic (@gmptraffic) July 13, 2023

The tweet from Manchester's police comes just days after we reported cyclists in the city had called for proper segregation as brazen vandals stole an entire bike lane's cones... again. OneTrafford confirmed the "systematic theft" and said it had been reported to the police who they would be working with in the future to tackle the problem.