Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"We introduced him to rugby": Police boast of tackling cyclist who jumped red light; Tour de France stage 13: Bastille Day summit finish + more on the live blog

It's Friday and we've got a Bastille Day summit finish at the Tour de France, what a way to end the week! No bias here at the Thibaut Pinot fan club, sorry I mean Dan Alexander's road.cc live blog...may the best 33-year-old Frenchman riding for FDJ win.....
Fri, Jul 14, 2023 09:15
9
"We introduced him to rugby": Police boast of tackling cyclist who jumped red light; Tour de France stage 13: Bastille Day summit finish + more on the live blogGMP tackle red light cyclist (GMP/Twitter)
07:58
"We introduced him to rugby": Police boast of tackling cyclist who jumped red light

Let's start Friday with this tweet from Greater Manchester Police shall we?

I did have to double check we hadn't fallen for one of those parody police accounts, the most famous of which is named after Hot Fuzz's Sandford 'crime-fighting' station, but nope, it's the real deal.

The post has sparked a few questions, namely how proportionate the response was? How do you safely rugby tackle a cyclist? Would the police accept risking serious injury to another road user to stop them after running a red light? Unfortunately we don't have any footage so much of our impression of the incident is shaped by the police's tone of the portrayal.

Rather predictably the comments are split between people with flags in their Twitter bio commending the officers on their work, and cyclists asking if the response was proportionate to the crime given... well, the sheer extent of similar (and more dangerous) road offences you'll see if you go for even just a 10-minute spin around town.

> Police in Hackney catch 18 red light jumping cyclists in 90 minutes

One reply from EricEatsPickles said it "sounds like a totally disproportionate response. Even drivers who kill & maim don't get rugby tackled to the ground. Most drivers who ignore signals are themselves ignored. The few who 'get caught' receive a NIP in the post, not physically assaulted."

Another account added: "I mean yeah definitely don't ride like this, but would be nice if they spent a bit of time focusing on the greatest threat of harm on the roads - idiots behind the wheel of what's essentially dangerous machinery. Meanwhile, third-party reporting is failing."

However, one account called LetMeCycle said: "They ride among us. We can't expect drivers to follow the rules in the Highway Code, if we (cyclists) don't follow them too. Don't ride like a dick."

The tweet from Manchester's police comes just days after we reported cyclists in the city had called for proper segregation as brazen vandals stole an entire bike lane's cones... again. OneTrafford confirmed the "systematic theft" and said it had been reported to the police who they would be working with in the future to tackle the problem. 

08:32
Tour de France stage 13: Bastille Day summit finish at Grand Colombier
TdF 2023 S13 profile.jpeg

Over to Simon once again for today's preview: 

With Bastille Day falling on a Friday, the roadsides will be lined with revellers kicking off their long weekend in party mode and hoping to see a home win on the Fête Nationale for the first time since Warren Barguil triumphed in Foix in 2017 – and certainly, there will be no shortage of French riders trying to get into the break during a long, flat opening to the stage which ends in the Jura mountains.

TdF 2023 S13 map.jpeg

The intermediate sprint comes during a long but uncategorised climb, followed by a descent before the road flattens out ahead of the final ascent, which begins with 17.4km left and averages 7.1 per cent. The Tour first tackled the Grand Colombier in 2012, with the first summit finish in 2020 when Tadej Pogačar prevailed – although today’s tough ascent will be from a different direction.

TdF 2023 S13 final climb.jpeg

For all the stages and to take an early look at the third week, have a read of Simon's mega Tour preview...

> Tour de France 2023: From Bilbao to Paris, our stage-by-stage guide to cycling's biggest race

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 