MP accuses council of creating "Battle Royale" over cycle lanes after angry motorist drives over wands; Prolific bike thief banned from stations' cycle parking; 38 million unused bikes in the UK; Spending boost for active travel + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander will be taking you through to the weekend on the live blog...
Fri, Mar 12, 2021 09:01
Pennywell Road cycle lane
12:44
Prolific bike thief banned from stations' cycle facilities
Cambridge North cycle parking (via Google Street View)

A prolific bike thief has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from Cycle Point at Cambridge Station and Cambridge North Station's cycle park. The CBO banning him from the bike parking facilities follows a conviction for two counts of bike theft and one count of going equipped to steal in December last year. Kevin Champion, 45, was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison at the time and a two-year CBO has now been added by Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

"The local neighbourhood team are working closely with partners including Cambridge Business Against Crime (CAMBAC) and businesses in the city to tackle bike theft by putting people like Champion before the courts," PC Jamie Tumber of Cambridgeshire Police said. "We take all reports of bike theft seriously and would encourage people to report offences so we can build up a picture and deploy resources accordingly."

12:10
Lunchtime laugh
Blog comment

See yourself out...I feel ashamed for laughing...

11:06
MP accuses council of creating "Battle Royale" over cycle lanes after watching angry motorist drive over wands

Hove and Portslade MP Peter Kyle isn't happy with Brighton and Hove City Council's implementation of cycle lanes in the city. Despite claiming to support and use cycleways, the Labour MP said the fact he's seen an angry driver ramming wands with their car is evidence the council has "turned a common sense issue which is making our public space cycle friendly into a monumental Battle Royale."  

"It has sucked in residents who have no interest in a public fight. They simply want to get to work, or the GP surgery, or pick kids up from school and now feel the need to enter battle riled, angry and feeling like victims. I was cycling along one of the temporary cycle lanes when someone got so angry in a souped-up Renault Five that they suddenly started knocking all the bollards down – there was smoke coming from the wheels," Kyle told The Argus.

"That is the anger that has been generated and I don’t want to sit quietly when the community I represent is starting to seethe with this kind of upset and anger. That is why I’m speaking out now." 

He went on to say his concern was that the data informing the implementation of cycle lanes was being "dragged out" through litigation and that residents have been ignored. There is currently a public consultation on road changes in Brighton, including the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane which was introduced last year by the Labour administration in charge at the time.

The Green city council responded to Kyle's criticism saying it's a shame that he has objected to his own councillors' objectives. They also emphasised that they've listened to residents and adapted sections of cycle lane in response to feedback, but remain committed to recognising the need to reduce air pollution and provide more space for cycling and walking.

10:14
£1.79 million boost for active travel in Scotland
transport scotland.PNG

£1.79 million has been allocated to the active travel budget by the Scottish Government. More than 170 organisations will benefit from the money, including community groups, campuses and schools. £96,000 has also been given to the Cycling Friendly NHS Worker Fund to enable staff at eight health boards access to bikes during lockdown.

The funding is expected to be used for improved facilities such as new showers, cycle parking and it is estimated 343,000 people can benefit from the support. The news hasn't been universally well received however, Grampian Online published a story titled 'On your bike - but not in Aberdeenshire' highlighting that just one of the cash awards will be made in Aberdeenshire. That was to a secondary school, who will get funding of £3,721.

On the £1.79 million funding, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, Michael Matheson said  he was "pleased that public and private employers, schools, community groups and social housing providers all stand to benefit from Scottish Government funding – delivered through Cycling Scotland’s Cycling Friendly programme. The breadth of organisations getting involved demonstrates the clear appetite across Scotland to lock-in the positive changes we’ve seen in travel behaviour over the last 12 months."

09:04
Happy Friday!
08:46
Do you have an unused bike collecting dust? Estimated 38 million unused bikes would fill current shortage
The Bike Club data

New data from The Bike Club shows there are an estimated 38 million unused bikes in the UK, enough to fill the current shortage. While 15% of the UK's adults are estimated to have one unused kids' bike, 34% have an unused adult bike at home. 9% have more than one unused kids' bike, meaning it's estimated there are over 12.5 million unused kids' bikes and 38 million dormant bicycles in total. The most common reason for having an unused bike was 'it's too much hassle to sell'.

The Bike Club's co-founder, James Symes, said this untapped potential could fill the demand for bikes which soared during the pandemic in 2020. "Interest in cycling during the pandemic, has been marred by a severe shortage of bikes as retailers across the UK have struggled to meet unprecedented levels of demand. We were amazed to see the level of untapped potential hanging around in people’s garages and sheds. With over an estimated 38 million unused bikes in the UK, we must look at other ways in which we can meet the current demand for cycling."

James also suggested The Bike Club as a potential solution. The kids' bike monthly subscription service has a reCycle scheme that allows people to sell their unused kids' bike so it can be passed on to a another child. 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

