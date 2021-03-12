MP accuses council of creating "Battle Royale" over cycle lanes after angry motorist drives over wands; Prolific bike thief banned from stations' cycle parking; 38 million unused bikes in the UK; Spending boost for active travel + more on the live blog

I read this as "drivers used to getting things their own way act like dangerous lunatics when they don't get it". Local MP reads this as 'we should do something about the bike lanes" Cool. pic.twitter.com/5wPzjukW8T — noodles (@andykeetch) March 12, 2021

Hove and Portslade MP Peter Kyle isn't happy with Brighton and Hove City Council's implementation of cycle lanes in the city. Despite claiming to support and use cycleways, the Labour MP said the fact he's seen an angry driver ramming wands with their car is evidence the council has "turned a common sense issue which is making our public space cycle friendly into a monumental Battle Royale."

"It has sucked in residents who have no interest in a public fight. They simply want to get to work, or the GP surgery, or pick kids up from school and now feel the need to enter battle riled, angry and feeling like victims. I was cycling along one of the temporary cycle lanes when someone got so angry in a souped-up Renault Five that they suddenly started knocking all the bollards down – there was smoke coming from the wheels," Kyle told The Argus.

"That is the anger that has been generated and I don’t want to sit quietly when the community I represent is starting to seethe with this kind of upset and anger. That is why I’m speaking out now."

He went on to say his concern was that the data informing the implementation of cycle lanes was being "dragged out" through litigation and that residents have been ignored. There is currently a public consultation on road changes in Brighton, including the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane which was introduced last year by the Labour administration in charge at the time.

The Green city council responded to Kyle's criticism saying it's a shame that he has objected to his own councillors' objectives. They also emphasised that they've listened to residents and adapted sections of cycle lane in response to feedback, but remain committed to recognising the need to reduce air pollution and provide more space for cycling and walking.