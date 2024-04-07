Campaigners hail “historic” EU cycling declaration

Campaigners have welcomed what they say is an “historic” declaration from the European Union that seeks to establish a common framework for cycling across member states as well as placing it on an equal footing with other modes of transport and putting it firmly at the centre of efforts to fight climate change.

Signed on Tuesday by the European Council, Commission and Parliament, the European Declaration on Cycling has been described by the European Cyclists’ Federation (ECF), which represents national campaign groups across the continent, as “the most ambitious EU initiative on cycling to date” and represents “a unique opportunity to ensure that cycling is a top EU political priority.”

The declaration, which was adopted at a meeting in Brussels of transport ministers from member states – which since 2021 no longer includes the United Kingdom, of course –says cycling is among the “most sustainable, accessible and inclusive, low-cost and healthy forms of transport and recreation,” and also underlines “its key importance for European society and economy.”

Representing the strongest commitment yet to cycling from the EU, with the introductory text stating that it aims “to unleash the full potential of cycling in the EU” with the document acting as a “strategic compass for existing and future policies and initiatives related to cycling” and outlining actions to be taken in the following areas:

Developing and strengthening cycling policies

Encouraging inclusive, affordable and healthy mobility

Creating more and better cycling infrastructure

Increasing investments and creating favourable conditions for cycling

Improving road safety and security

Supporting quality green jobs and the development of a world-class European cycling industry

Supporting multimodality and cycling tourism

Improving the collection of data.

ECF President Henk Swarttouw said, “The European Declaration on Cycling will be etched in history as a monumental milestone for the advancement of cycling in Europe.

“This inter-institutional declaration commits all European Institutions to support and enhance policies towards more cycling and to place it on the same level as other modes of transport.

“We are proud to have played a decisive role advocating for this declaration, alongside our members and our industry partners.”

The campaign group’s CEO, Jill Warren, added: "Today, we celebrate the adoption of the European Declaration on Cycling as a truly historic achievement. This declaration holds the potential to unlock the benefits of cycling for millions of European citizens, reflecting many of ECF’s longstanding advocacy and policy demands.

“With cycling elevated to a strategic priority, we stand ready to support the institutions in realising its full potential as a healthy and sustainable means of transport.”

The ECF has urged member states and EU institutions to continue co-operating to ensure that the pledges made in the declaration are acted upon, and ahead of June’s elections to the European Parliament has published its Shift Gears for Europe manifesto, which calls on prospective MEPs “to commit to supporting cycling in the upcoming political term and to make it a democratic, affordable, and reliable means of transport for people across all income levels.”

