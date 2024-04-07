Campaigners hail “historic” EU cycling declaration

Campaigners have welcomed what they say is an “historic” declaration from the European Union that seeks to establish a common framework for cycling across member states as well as placing it on an equal footing with other modes of transport and putting it firmly at the centre of efforts to fight climate change.
Signed on Tuesday by the European Council, Commission and Parliament, the European Declaration on Cycling has been described by the European Cyclists’ Federation (ECF), which represents national campaign groups across the continent, as “the most ambitious EU initiative on cycling to date” and represents “a unique opportunity to ensure that cycling is a top EU political priority.”
The declaration, which was adopted at a meeting in Brussels of transport ministers from member states – which since 2021 no longer includes the United Kingdom, of course –says cycling is among the “most sustainable, accessible and inclusive, low-cost and healthy forms of transport and recreation,” and also underlines “its key importance for European society and economy.”
Representing the strongest commitment yet to cycling from the EU, with the introductory text stating that it aims “to unleash the full potential of cycling in the EU” with the document acting as a “strategic compass for existing and future policies and initiatives related to cycling” and outlining actions to be taken in the following areas:
Developing and strengthening cycling policies
Encouraging inclusive, affordable and healthy mobility
Creating more and better cycling infrastructure
Increasing investments and creating favourable conditions for cycling
Improving road safety and security
Supporting quality green jobs and the development of a world-class European cycling industry
Supporting multimodality and cycling tourism
Improving the collection of data.
ECF President Henk Swarttouw said, “The European Declaration on Cycling will be etched in history as a monumental milestone for the advancement of cycling in Europe.
“This inter-institutional declaration commits all European Institutions to support and enhance policies towards more cycling and to place it on the same level as other modes of transport.
“We are proud to have played a decisive role advocating for this declaration, alongside our members and our industry partners.”
The campaign group’s CEO, Jill Warren, added: "Today, we celebrate the adoption of the European Declaration on Cycling as a truly historic achievement. This declaration holds the potential to unlock the benefits of cycling for millions of European citizens, reflecting many of ECF’s longstanding advocacy and policy demands.
“With cycling elevated to a strategic priority, we stand ready to support the institutions in realising its full potential as a healthy and sustainable means of transport.”
The ECF has urged member states and EU institutions to continue co-operating to ensure that the pledges made in the declaration are acted upon, and ahead of June’s elections to the European Parliament has published its Shift Gears for Europe manifesto, which calls on prospective MEPs “to commit to supporting cycling in the upcoming political term and to make it a democratic, affordable, and reliable means of transport for people across all income levels.”
> European Cyclists' Federation launches online dashboard to track cycling infrastructure across comntinent
Add new comment
31 comments
I'm sure that the UK won't be left behind in implementing this kind of progressive policy, now that we're no longer in the EU, right?
Right?
More woke nonsense. So glad we got our country back.
Supporting cycling and making it a democratic, affordable and reliable means of transport. Yeah, really woke that, whatever that means.
Well in that case be glad we are no longer run by unelected bureaucrats in Berlin and Brussels and are free to forge our own world-beatingly world-class path.
By an unelected PM.
He is as "elected" as any of them were. It will be interesting to see if he lasts until the next GE though.
I guess you think scones are woke.
Scones or scon(e)s?
Chambers suggest it comes from the Dutch "schoon", so arguably with an "e". The "oo" sounds something like the "o" in the English "drone" or "woke".
Please define "woke".
No one can give me an answer that makes any sense.
(adj.) A state of awareness only achieved by those dumb enough to find injustice in everything except their own behaviour.
And abolition of discrimination on the basis of grammar. If a noun feels it is an adjective, then that is what it is.
Woke is an adjective derived from African-American Vernacular English meaning "alert to racial prejudice and discrimination". Beginning in the 2010s, it came to encompass a broader awareness of social inequalities such as racial injustice, sexism, and denial of LGBT rights.
Source Wikipedia.
Derek Williams, 65, has called for a national boycott of the Transpennine Express railway network for shamelessly pandering to the Liberal woke mob.
“It’s ridiculous; why are they constantly making us think about trans people all day every day? What was wrong with the Pennine Express? Oh, I suppose that’s quite close to Penis Express, isn’t it?”
Can I have my country back?
Why do you hate democracy? We voted Leave. It's about sovrinty.
I love democracy, this just appears not to be my kind of democracy though! I want Offa's Dyke rebuilt and the ditch filled with water so we can stop the boats!
Flawed though it is, it's a fair bit better than the "democracy" a lot of the world has to suffer. I'm fairly confident the Tories will be gone for a long time after the next GE.
Don't harp on about democracy; that vote was about as democratic as Putin's return to the Kremlin.
The nation voted to leave purely on the back of a pack of Boris and Dominic's blatant lies all of which have subsequently been exposed. Now that we are in posession of all the facts, can we go again please?
Don't forget the russian money. Somehow he thinks he posts with humour.
That's a ridiculous claim. There were opposition candidates, and people were allowed to vote for them. The situation in the UK is nothing like that in Russia.
Can we ban Mr Smith?
I'm fed up of hearing heavy mouth breathing.
And yet people complain about e.g. the Germans having no sense of humour.
I'm confident that Mr Smith is a traditional troll, that is, offering a controversial position to generate discussion rather than the modern day troll who simply spreads bile and hate. If you read his posts, they are so absurd that it appears to be parody of a leave voter, I see similar characteristics from another right whinger, who I'm starting to think is actually a left wing plant to ridicule right whingers given that the supporting evidence, reports and graphs do not stand up to scrutiny or factual accuracy, all they support is the gullibility and lack of critical thinking of right whingers.
My above comments (or at least most of them) were indeed a joke. I didn't think anyone would take them seriously. I wouldn't consider myself a "troll" in any sense, as it wasn't my intention to derail the thread.
I'd say that traditional trolling is nothing, really, negative. Probably annoying, but definitely not malicious. I may have been guilty of this once or twice.
I think it usually implies you are hiding your intentions though.
Which is an admission of posting genuine beliefs, which are so absurd, that they have to be supportive of the oppositon views. A true believer would proffer believable posts, not absurdaties. 🤔 It's a conumdrum.
Unfortunately, your comments are exactly the sort made on social media, local rags and by tory mps about modern life. It should not be a surprise that they are taken lilterally in the absence of anyother indicator.
True. But I did try to provide some indicators. People are very quick to jump to conclusions and assume the worst.
Pages