Bikes are often more valuable than cars, says judge as he jails thieves

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
Would it be possible (again this is pure hypothesis on my part) that fewer people were identifying signs of cancer in themselves - and so...
Seems an undeservedly generous description.
An E assist cargo bike can cost 4-5k+ new. A new car can cost as little as 15k...
In the Netherlands, they just call it The Reach.
Nigel should, of course only post comments on Tuesdays. Then we can all thank him for his comments and say to him, "See you next Tuesday".
Hmmm, or has the person has a camelbak and what looks to be a £6700 eMTB and the assault happened close to some very expensive houses, maybe it is...
Remember that by accepting a caution you are admitting to having committed an offence. You don't have to accept a caution, you can go to court...
In the train on the bike? It's like the old lady who swallowed a fly.
My work locality so delighted with any improvements to the cycle safety on the roads
Got one for christmas from the kids, Delighted instead of my usualy Lynx gift box. I don't think it is designed or sold as bike wear- just life wear