Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Australian pro cyclist arrested in Andorra for alleged domestic abuse

Australian pro cyclist arrested in Andorra for alleged domestic abuse

Unnamed rider appeared in court this morning following incident on Tuesday
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Oct 21, 2021 14:40
0

An Australian professional cyclist has appeared in court in Andorra this morning after he was arrested earlier this week for alleged domestic abuse.

The man, who has not been named, has been a resident of the principality for several years, reports the broadcaster Andorra Difusio.

Police arrested him at around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon in La Massana, a town and parish in the northwest of the country, on suspicion of having committed “a crime against physical and moral integrity in the home.”

It is alleged that he assaulted his wife, who is said to have received treatment on the street after fleeing the family home.

Please note that comments are closed on this story.

Andorra
domestic abuse
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments