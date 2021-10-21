Australian pro cyclist arrested in Andorra for alleged domestic abuse

An Australian professional cyclist has appeared in court in Andorra this morning after he was arrested earlier this week for alleged domestic abuse.

The man, who has not been named, has been a resident of the principality for several years, reports the broadcaster Andorra Difusio.

Police arrested him at around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon in La Massana, a town and parish in the northwest of the country, on suspicion of having committed “a crime against physical and moral integrity in the home.”

It is alleged that he assaulted his wife, who is said to have received treatment on the street after fleeing the family home.

