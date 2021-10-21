Australian pro cyclist arrested in Andorra for alleged domestic abuse

- News
Brock Turner. He was sentenced fro 6months, served 3. The assault was actually pretty horrific even considering the nature of those types of crime....
The Severn Bridge tolls (both bridges) were scrapped in December 2018!
Well, just went for a little ride and I think I can cope with the gearing - it doesn't seem to make any difference if you always get off and push...
Indeed. What's more, he seems to be almost...smiling..?
As you can get the tyre to seat, it must be just a slow leak probably due to the rim tape or valve. When you make the hole for the valve, you...
Slingshots were bonkers. https://www.bikeradar.com/features/throwback-thursday-1992-slingshot-tea...
I highly recommend Laka Bicycle Insurance (www.laka.co). They're definitely making bicycle insurance something where you get real value for money....
I'm about 183cm and ride a Large ADV which seems right to me
I somewhat disagree. Not with your analysis of the choice, but there has been a change in the last decade or two: that the question is even raised....
Is that a miaow vert?