Active travel scheme scrapped as locals says the proposals “would not make walking and cycling easier”

Proposals for an active travel scheme in Wythenshawe have been scrapped after locals raised concerns that the plans would “not make walking and cycling easier” in the area.

Initial proposals to improve and provide new cycling and walking infrastructure in Wythenshawe included the creation of a continuous route from Chorlton Water Park to Manchester Airport, with links to Wythenshawe Park and the local hospital.

However, the latest proposal – which was opened to public consultation just over two weeks ago – featured just two bus gates near Baguley Park.

Sam Tate, a Chorlton resident and active travel advocate, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the initial walking and cycling route was a “great idea”, and that he was disappointed with the new plans, which he suspected were put forward after local motorists raised concerns about the scheme.

“Delivering sections of the route with a low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) would have been an effective way to make existing roads safe and attractive for walking and cycling, but these LTNs needed connecting to other parts of the route via crossings and cycleways,” he said.

“A few disjointed bus gates were unlikely to have much effect, apart from making the roads in that estate much safer.”

Manchester City Council closed its consultation on the £1.5 million scheme after receiving almost 600 responses in just 15 days, and said it would review its plans for new walking and cycling schemes in the area.

In an email to residents, the council said: “It is clear that local residents have been keen to comment on the scheme and understandably they want their opinions to be taken on board.

“The responses have raised concerns that the proposals will not make walking and cycling easier in their local area.

“Given the high number of responses and the feeling that the proposals may need to be reworked, we have decided to withdraw the proposals, end the consultation and end the online event.

“In the meantime, we will review the proposals for the new walking and cycling routes in Wythenshawe and explore how the Active Travel Fund can be used in the most appropriate way for local residents.”

The Manchester Evening News reports that the council remains keen to deliver a walking and cycling route between Chorlton and Manchester Airport, but in stages and in consultation with residents in the area.

A Manchester City Council spokesperson said: “The council undertook an initial consultation in May 2021 where we asked for suggestions about how we could make improvements which would encourage people to walk and cycle more in Wythenshawe. And we received lots of useful feedback.

“The criteria for what we can spend the Active Travel Fund on is quite specific, and the most recent consultation focused on one area, which would reduce traffic and make walking and cycling in that neighbourhood more attractive.

“The consultation process has now been paused while the proposals are reviewed in line with feedback we have received from local people – and consider how we can best invest our limited funding to encourage more people to choose walking and cycling.

“However, the council continues to have ambitious plans to invest in walking and cycling routes in Wythenshawe and we are currently exploring options ways to do this.”

While plans for the active travel scheme have stalled, a cycle hub at Wythenshawe Park is set to open this summer. The hub will feature a learn to ride area, a skills zone, pump track, family trail and woodland trail.

A spokesperson for the council said that the scheme will provide a “safe space for both new and seasoned riders to develop their skills and confidence in a traffic free environment”.