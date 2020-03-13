Rory Stewart's Hammersmith Bridge gaffe; More people cycling to avoid coronavirus; Paris-Nice officially cut short (and technically banned); Local Bike Shop Day to double in 2020; Crazy Berlin Frankenbike; Man really wants to get son to school + more

It is essential that we break the Hammersmith Bridge deadlock. As Mayor, I would underwrite the full cost of repairing the bridge in my first week in City Hall. My plan in @CityAM 👇https://t.co/6dOg6PixeF — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) March 12, 2020

Recently the ex-Tory MP - who is now running for London Mayor as an independent candidate - has been vocal in his support for the repairing of Hammersmith Bridge to open it up to motor traffic once more. This is at odds with what numerous Londoners who get about by bike or on foot are reporting, commenting on the temporary pleasantness in the area due to the lack of heavy traffic.

Stewart told City A.M that the “paralysis and uncertainty surrounding (the bridge’s) closure” is “causing misery for Londoners”, and pledged £95 million to repair it plus the building of a temporary bridge for emergency vehicles while repairs are taking place - TfL is reportedly in favour of a temporary bridge for cyclists and pedestrians, but not for motor traffic.

Needless to say, Stewart's tweets haven't gone down majorly well in the last couple of days...

So in a city with illegal levels of pollution, most residents without a car, excellent public transport and high level of obesity you want to invest in expensive motor vehicle infrastructure as mayor,despite the smartest cities in Europe going the opposite direction? Shortsighted — Daniel Demmel (@daaain) March 12, 2020

This is at risk of becoming an example of smug insular complacency, refusing to pay any attention to what any other country is doing or the successful public health approach in 🇩🇰. We should show some humility, learn from others and act now. Keep the bridge for 🚲🚶‍♂️🚒🚑 only. — :q! (@SMarr311) March 12, 2020

I never used to use the bridge because it was clogged with motor vehicles. I've cycled across it several times since they prioritised walking and cycling on it, even though I live in Brixton, a fair distance away. Its current state is a big improvement. — Robert Wright (@RKWinvisibleman) March 12, 2020

You're on the wrong side of this. We need to stop driving around London and stop now. Now. Not soon, or in a bit, or when it's easier, or when we can. Now. — Elisabeth Anderson (@velobetty) March 13, 2020

Shame on you Rory. As you speak you can clearly see people walking and cycling on the bridge, so it isn't closed, as you vehemently day it is. The bridge doesn't need to have ICE vehicles in it to be open. I have to say, based on this, I hope you don't win. — Gabriel (@Ezy_Ryder) March 12, 2020

...although his comments on coronavirus have proved more popular, with Stewart criticising the government's lack of urgency on the matter