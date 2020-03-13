Giro d’Italia postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Giro d’Italia organisers RCS Sport have today confirmed that the race will be postponed with new dates to be announced next month at the earliest. The race had been due to start in Hungary on May 9, but the Hungarian government has declared a state of emergency prohibiting mass events.

An RCS spokesperson said: “In response to the spread of the coronavirus the Hungarian government has declared a state of emergency. This prohibits the organisation of mass events and makes it impossible to organise international events.

“As a consequence, the Organising Committee of the Giro d'Italia's Hungarian stages declared that the Giro’s start could not be held in Hungary at the originally scheduled time. All parties have agreed that they are determined to work together to enable the Giro d'Italia to depart from Hungary at a later time.

“RCS Sport, having taken note of the international and national situation, announces that the date of the 2020 Giro d’Italia is thereby postponed.”

The spokesperson went on to say that new dates for the race would be announced no sooner than April 3. This is the date on which Italy’s coronavirus lockdown is currently scheduled to end.

"Only two world wars have stopped the Tour de France" – Christian Prudhomme

Quite when the Giro could take place is a matter for debate with no possible answers while the status of other major races is still up in the air. Scheduled to run from June 27, this year's Tour de France would be relatively early in the year with the Olympics and Vuelta a Espana to follow.