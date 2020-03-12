2020 National Road Championships head to the Midlands

British Cycling has confirmed that this year’s HSBC UK National Road Championships will take place in the Midlands and will coincide with Vélo Birmingham & Midlands, with the governing body partnering with the owners of the mass participation event.
Thursday 18 June will see the time trial titles contested in Warwickshire on a circuit starting and finishing in Atherstone, while the road races will take place on Saturday 20 June – the day before Vélo Birmingham & Midlands – and will start in Birmingham and end in Wolverhampton.
Julie Harrington, Chief Executive of British Cycling, said: “This partnership is fantastic news for the Midlands, for the HSBC UK National Road Championships and for our riders, as they prepare for a home Commonwealth Games in 2022.
“While winning medals at international level is a huge part of our remit, the value of those medals, and the impact of elite riders’ performances is hugely important to unlocking the benefits that cycling can bring to society, and partnering with an organisation such as Active Sport will help us deliver on these ambitions.”
Councillor Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, commented: “Birmingham is delighted to be hosting the British Cycling National Championship road cycling event and Vélo Birmingham & Midlands in one weekend and I am sure residents will provide tremendous support to all those taking part in both events.
“It is a fantastic reminder of Birmingham and the region’s ability to host world class sporting events with immense support from the general public. The event also supports our work to promote cycling as a sustainable way to travel and reduce emissions. Good luck to all those taking part.”
There are still a limited number of places available to take part in Vélo Birmingham & Midlands either on the 45- or the 100-mile route on Sunday 21 June and you can find more information here.
