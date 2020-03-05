Near Miss of the Day 384: Close pass from white van driver who gets straight back to his phone

Today’s Valentine’s Day near miss sees a perhaps amorous white van driver attempting to gently stroke a cyclist with his rear wing en route to a set of traffic lights. We gather from the footage that the motorist was keen to pull up in the queue so that he could check his phone (assuming he wasn’t already doing so).

The incident occurred on Bishop's Bridge Rd (the A4206) in London to the rear of Paddington Station.

Mark submitted the video to the Metropolitan Police, but while he has received a reference number, he fears he has left it too late.

“This occurred on February 14. I did not know that footage has to be submitted within a short time frame.

“It took me a week to edit down the footage and upload it because I have borrowed a camera and it's my first experience of using one.

“As I cycle through London every day and witness all kinds of incidents, I feel I should invest in a GoPro soon and record my journeys from now on.”

