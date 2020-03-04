Coronavirus: No races cancelled yet, says UCI … but more and more teams are pulling out of upcoming events; Rasmussen wants his Colnagos back; More people want cycling investment; Bolton Council forgets cycling + more on the live blog

Following a meeting held today with representatives of different members of the cycling family – teams, riders and organisers -, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) specifies the following on the subject of the next events on its calendar given the current pneumonia epidemic (Covid-19) linked to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). But with a number of teams having already said they will not participate in upcoming races, the decision may be out of the governing body’s hands.

“The decision has been taken not to proceed with the cancellation of any events at this stage,” says the UCI. “Any possible decision to cancel will be taken by the health authorities in the concerned regions depending on the evolution of the local situation and different risk factors identified. The organisers and all members of the cycling family will be obliged to comply to any such decision.”

Measures that organisers must adopt “with the aim of limiting to a maximum the risk of the coronavirus spreading further” include:

increasing the distance between the public and riders, particularly in the start and finish zones respecting a strict medical protocol, variable depending on the country, but in any case including a process for dealing with suspected cases and the provision of a detailed map of establishments capable of carrying out diagnostic tests for the coronavirus limiting the number of teams staying in each hotel respecting certain hygiene measures, for example avoiding the use of the same pen by riders signing in at the beginning of the race.

The UCI says it needs to be “informed rapidly” where certain teams are refused participation in races or themselves decide not to take part.

“In such a situation,” the governing body continues, “it will take necessary measures, on a case-by-case basis, to ensure that no team is penalised, either financially or when their sporting results are considered, in particular when it comes to evaluating their UCI WorldTeam or UCI ProTeam status.”

The UCI adds: “If the evolution of the situation were to justify other measures, the UCI, which is permanently following the situation and remains in contact with all stakeholders via an ad hoc group, will rapidly take the necessary decisions.”