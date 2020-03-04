Coronavirus: No races cancelled yet, says UCI … but more and more teams are pulling out of upcoming events; Rasmussen wants his Colnagos back; More people want cycling investment; Bolton Council forgets cycling + more on the live blog

Following a meeting held today with representatives of different members of the cycling family – teams, riders and organisers -, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) specifies the following on the subject of the next events on its calendar given the current pneumonia epidemic (Covid-19) linked to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). But with a number of teams having already said they will not participate in upcoming races, the decision may be out of the governing body’s hands.
“The decision has been taken not to proceed with the cancellation of any events at this stage,” says the UCI. “Any possible decision to cancel will be taken by the health authorities in the concerned regions depending on the evolution of the local situation and different risk factors identified. The organisers and all members of the cycling family will be obliged to comply to any such decision.”
Measures that organisers must adopt “with the aim of limiting to a maximum the risk of the coronavirus spreading further” include:
increasing the distance between the public and riders, particularly in the start and finish zones
respecting a strict medical protocol, variable depending on the country, but in any case including a process for dealing with suspected cases and the provision of a detailed map of establishments capable of carrying out diagnostic tests for the coronavirus
limiting the number of teams staying in each hotel
respecting certain hygiene measures, for example avoiding the use of the same pen by riders signing in at the beginning of the race.
The UCI says it needs to be “informed rapidly” where certain teams are refused participation in races or themselves decide not to take part.
“In such a situation,” the governing body continues, “it will take necessary measures, on a case-by-case basis, to ensure that no team is penalised, either financially or when their sporting results are considered, in particular when it comes to evaluating their UCI WorldTeam or UCI ProTeam status.”
The UCI adds: “If the evolution of the situation were to justify other measures, the UCI, which is permanently following the situation and remains in contact with all stakeholders via an ad hoc group, will rapidly take the necessary decisions.”
Well the clocks do change at some point this month.
Better than Grayling? So not a complete, total and utter disaster: a government defined by not being as bad a Grayling? Private Frazer was right.
I have armwarmers but I often opt for a long sleeved baselayer under a short-sleeved (windproof) jersey. Sun's out? Pull arms of baselayer up. Ride...
1 hr 30 at full power? That's pathetic! Not even a commute with a little interval session on the way home.
I like how given you hadn't invested in a certain spec of wheel, you had a choice to go with a cheaper, heavier (470g vs 353g), less supple tyre,...
Good to see a high quality rim brake race frame
it will say on the chain what it is if you look closely, that should help as a starting point, if youre not sure post a clear close up on here...
sounds like it's either ninja cycling lessons or one of these... https://cyclehistory.wordpress.com/2015/10/03/guns-wheels-and-steel-cycl...
It's a good question. Any big gathering in Europe is at risk over the next few months. Wait and see is all you can do at this stage.
TL:DR. Decathlon £7.99 with 1 cartridge. I have Wilco inflators which were £7, but I think they may be discontinued now.