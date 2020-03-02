Cyclist assaulted by van driver and passenger after close pass

Police in Hull have launched an appeal after a cyclist was left with serious injuries after he spoke to a van driver who had made a close pass on him shortly beforehand.

Hull Live says that the cyclist, who has not been named, was almost knocked from his bike when the motorist overtook him on the city’s Endike Lane.

After the close pass, which happened at around 5.20pm last Tuesday 25 February, the cyclist caught up with the vehicle at a set of traffic lights.

He spoke to the driver about the close pass, at which point a passenger got out of the vehicle and assaulted him.

The driver also got out of the van and joined in the assault.

The cyclist sustained serious facial injuries and needed to go to hospital for treatment.

Humberside Police said that two men had been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The pair have been released while investigations continue, and police are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 101 citing log 446 of 25 February or the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.