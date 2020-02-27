Video – “Rentacop” armed NYC security guard wrestles cyclist to ground; Paris-Brest-Paris rider posts terrific ABC guide to event; Danish men smash team pursuit world record again; Top Candid Camera bike prank + more on live blog

An armed security guard in New York City who got into a heated argument with a motorized unicycle rider after stepping out in front of him to cross the cycle lane he was riding on was filmed grabbing another cyclist and pulling him off his bike.

NYC rent-a-cop aimlessly walks into bike lane with his nose in his phone, gets cursed out, tries to act like he did nothing wrong, then tackles a passing cyclist and puts him in a headlock, exposing the concealed handgun under his jacket. @TheWarOnCars @driversofnyc @Julcuba pic.twitter.com/DvHrYGCQIR — Cycling with Colin (@colinridesabike) February 26, 2020

The incident took place on Manhattan’s Sixth Avenue on Tuesday evening, reports Streetsblog NYC. Motorised unicycle rider Vincenzo Tran, who had to swerve to avoid hitting the security guard, filmed their subsequent exchange after the man started shouting and hurling racial abuse at him.

“This is a bike path,” he said. “You stepped the f*ck out looking at your phone like a f*cking piece of shit.”

The security guard, whose vehicle bore the logo of New Jersey based Harvard Security, said: “Listen to me, I had the right of way to go. You have to watch out for me. You almost hit me,” as the argument continued, becoming increasingly heated.

He then grabbed a cyclist who was riding past, wrestling him to the ground (and exposing the handgun he was carrying in a waist holster), with one bystander telling the security guard, “That’s a young ass kid what’s wrong with you?”

Other cyclists intervened just as it seemed the guard was about to punch the one he had grabbed.

Tran said: “The kid was crying and he took off.” The security guard also made off after Tran threatened to call the police – although its subsequently transpired that in the past three and a half months, the car he was driving has been the subject of nine tickets for infractions including parking offences.