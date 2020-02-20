Near Miss of the Day 376: Frightening footage shows driver overtaking cyclist with coach coming the other way

This is without doubt one of – if not the – most frightening videos we’ve featured in our Near Miss of the Day series, as a motorist overtakes a cyclist then pulls in, brushing the rider at 40mph as they do so, because a coach is coming the other way.

In fact, from the footage, it seems a reasonable assumption that it was solely the coach driver, who had flashed their headlights in warning to the Honda driver, slamming in the brakes that averted a multi-vehicle collision (and one in which, of course, the cyclist would have been the most vulnerable person).

It happened in Ireland and was flagged up to us on Twitter by @Righttobikeit, who said: “I have no idea how I stayed upright on the bike today. The most frightening incident I’ve had to date.

I have no idea how I stayed up on the bike today. The most frightening incident I've had to date. Nothing less than losing their license for this one. Made contact with me at 40+mph. @sticky_bottle @roadcc @CorkCyclingCrew @theJeremyVine @SafeCyclingEire @MikeyCycling pic.twitter.com/J7FjImxiiF — Righttobikeit (@righttobikeit) February 19, 2020

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling