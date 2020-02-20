Near Miss of the Day 376: Frightening footage shows driver overtaking cyclist with coach coming the other way

This is without doubt one of – if not the – most frightening videos we’ve featured in our Near Miss of the Day series, as a motorist overtakes a cyclist then pulls in, brushing the rider at 40mph as they do so, because a coach is coming the other way.
In fact, from the footage, it seems a reasonable assumption that it was solely the coach driver, who had flashed their headlights in warning to the Honda driver, slamming in the brakes that averted a multi-vehicle collision (and one in which, of course, the cyclist would have been the most vulnerable person).
It happened in Ireland and was flagged up to us on Twitter by @Righttobikeit, who said: “I have no idea how I stayed upright on the bike today. The most frightening incident I’ve had to date.
