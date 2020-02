MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - KoM Hunting Weather

Storm Ciara is on the way with up to 80mph winds.

While you could look at this as dangerous and opt to take the day off, or hit the turbo, many will see this as a golden opportunity for some Strava KoM hunting.

After all, who wouldn't like an 80mph helping hand?

We'll probably be taking the MTB out on Sunday, but Saturday looks good for a ride and you could bag yourself a prize from Decathlon.

All you need to do to enter is upload a photo from your weekend ride to Instagram, using #MyCyclingWeekend in the caption.

We'll pick a winner on Monday. To give you an idea of what to post, here are some of last week's entries.