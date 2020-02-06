Which is the worse Ferrari?; 18-time British national champion alleges racism; Rui Costa criticised for use of the arm in Saudi Tour; A bike ribbed for your pleasure; Jeremy Vine on driverless cars; One lane, 39 seconds, 100 commuters

“Someday a real rain will come and wash all this scum off the streets.”

In Dublin’s case, the scum is actual, physical filth and it seems no amount of literal rain will wash it away. The Times reports that the council has pledged to clean a number of the city’s streets after over 200 cyclists came off their bikes last month.

According to Dublin Cycling Campaign, many of the falls came in dry conditions near construction sites at the Docklands, Grangegorman and close to St James’ Hospital.

Dublin city council admitted that in one area there was evidence to suggest that an “oil spillage related to construction activity” had made the road hazardous.

So rejoice, Dublin cyclists. Pretty soon all you’ll have to contend with are bad drivers, potholes and poor road design.