Which is the worse Ferrari?; 18-time British national champion alleges racism; Rui Costa criticised for use of the arm in Saudi Tour; A bike ribbed for your pleasure; Jeremy Vine on driverless cars; One lane, 39 seconds, 100 commuters

Former world champion and race leader Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) has been criticised by fellow riders for raising an arm to NTT Pro Cycling's Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg with a little over 10km to go on Stage 2.
The Dutch rider fell into his team-mate, Enrico Gasparotto, who also went down, along with a number of other riders.
Writing on Twitter, Gasparotto said the move was “not fair,” adding: “Hands MUST stay on handlebar."
Roman Kreuziger, who also rides for NTT Pro Cycling, also weighed in, expressing his hope that the footage would come to the attention of the UCI: “I think using hands is not correct, even having leader jersey!”
You can see the incident for yourself here.
Costa said that the move was only to protect himself and said he and Van Rensburg had since cleared the air.
“Feeling sad about the crash during the stage of the mate from NTT, which led to the accidental crash of other riders.
“I would like to clarify that it was Van Rensburg who accidentally came to my side and my gesture was to protect myself from crash.
“After the stage, Van Rensburg came personally to our bus to clarify that this situation happened due to a team mate touch him and his gesture is really appreciated.
“Everything is clear to both of us and hope it's also to everybody.
“Thanks for all your support.”