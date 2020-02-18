3 winners chosen! 3 sets of Altura autumn/spring cycling kit have been won.

Time has run out, our three lucky winners have been chosen from thousands of entries! And the three lucky winners are:

Chris Bull

Ian Clegg

Brian West

Zyro Fisher will be in contact by e-mail shortly for the winners' address and sizing details.

Congratulations to the winners!

There are three sets of great autumn/spring gear to be won in our latest mega comp brought to you by our good friends at ZyroFisher and Altura, worth a grand total of £350!

Three lucky winners will win the following goodies:

Altura Firestorm Bib Tights RRP £89.99

Firestorm Waterproof Jacket RRP £79.99

Firestorm Long Sleeve Jersey RRP £69.99

Firestorm Gilet RRP £49.99

Firestorm Gloves RRP £39.99

Firestorm Waterproof Overshoes RRP £39.99

That's a pretty complete two-season outfit, and there's probably still a couple of months of late winter/early spring weather to break it in ready for the autumn! Let's have a closer look at the kit...

Here are the winter bib tights priced at £89.99. Altura tell us these are lightweight and breathable, providing excellent levels of comfort that will be ideal for longer rides.

The Firestorm Waterproof Jacket is "lightweight, packable, windproof and waterproof" according to Altura. We've also reviewed it, with our tester Stu commenting "The Altura Firestorm Waterproof Jacket keeps the rain out and is well made, plus it offers an excellent amount of reflectivity to get you noticed in the dark. The breathability isn't too bad, and it's so lightweight and compact it easily stuffs into a jersey pocket, making it an ideal emergency solution."

The Firestorm Long Sleeve Jersey is described as "semi fitted, lightweight and breathable." The thermal properties will keep you warm and comfortable during the colder months, making it an ideal choice for a winter jersey. It also features coloured reflective detailing on the sleeves, with the addition of 3 large cargo pockets for longer rides.

Altura say their Firestorm Gilet is "lightweight with a power mesh rear panel making it highly breathable." It's designed in a relaxed fit with soft touch fabric and an elasticated rear hem, and has an all-over tonal reflective print for added visibility. There's also an internal pocket and external large rear cargo pocket, useful for storage on long rides.

We reviewed the Firestorm gloves in November 2019, receiving a 7/10 score. Our tested said: "The Altura Firestorm Reflective gloves are great for taking the chill off your hands thanks to their lightweight, softshell construction, and if you're riding in the dark they'll help make sure your indications don't go unnoticed. They're ideal for autumn or spring temperatures when it's hanging around 5°C-10°C. Check out the full review here.

Finally, the Firestorm overshoes are close-fitting with an angled rear closure, auto lock zipper with hook and loop ankle adjustment. To stay true to the theme of the Firestorm collection, they've been designed with a reflective print providing greater visibility to other road users in low light and darker conditions.

That's a pretty comprehensive set of kit if we don't say so ourselves! All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning it is to stick your name in the form below, and you could be one of our three winners... very best of luck folks!