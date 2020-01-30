Vélo Birmingham & Midlands reveals 2020 route and reopens entries

The organisers of Vélo Birmingham & Midlands have announced the route for this year’s event – and have also reopened entries to the closed road event, which was previously billed as sold out.

Up to 18,000 riders will take part in the event, second only to the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 in terms of numbers, and will tackle either a 45- or 100-mile route on Sunday 21 June.

The start of both rides will be in Birmingham’s Centenary Square, with the 100-mile route returning there, while the finish of the 46-mile version will be in Coventry city centre, close to the cathedral.

Both routes largely mirror those of last year’s edition, heading out into Warwickshire, but some tweaks have been made to minimise the impact of road closures on local residents.

As well as the reopening of general entries, charity fundraising places are also available, starting from £20, with a minimum fundraising target attached.

Councillor Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “Vélo Birmingham & Midlands is one of the biggest and well supported events in the Midlands’ annual sporting calendar and we can’t wait to welcome up to 18,000 cyclists of all abilities on Sunday June 21.

“With the 2022 Commonwealth Games now firmly on the horizon, Vélo Birmingham & Midlands is a fantastic reminder of the region’s ability to host world class sporting events with immense support from the general public.

“With both the 100 & 45 miles routes now on sale, I’d encourage anyone thinking of taking part to take the plunge and give it a go. The feeling of cycling on traffic-free, unpolluted roads through the West Midlands will be an experience to savour.”

Head here for more information.