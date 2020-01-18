A quick-witted road.cc reader who found out his helmet camera hadn’t caught footage of a London taxi driver undertaking him managed to obtain CCTV footage from buses that did capture the incident, resulting in the driver being prosecuted.

Joel told us: “A very scary incident with a taxi undertaking me on the approach to Euston Station, and then edging me out into the oncoming traffic lane, I discovered to my despair that my helmet camera hadn't been working.

”Fortunately my rear camera was, and although it caught very little that would show quite how horrific the driving was (I had flashbacks for a week afterwards), it did show me a couple of London buses that had a clear line of sight on the incident.

”Taking advice from some helpful bods at Stop Killing Cyclists and the London Cycling Facebook group, and armed with info from the incredible bus safety campaigner Tom Kearney, I was able to swiftly file a police report and then use the incident reference to place a follow-up Subject Access Data request to the bus companies to provide any relevant footage from the bus CCTV.

”This was ultimately successful and Abelio provided the Met with footage showing the incident - which I don't have, as they will only provide it to the police.

However, the driver was prosecuted and received 3 penalty points and a £100 fine,” he continued. “In retrospect it feels quite light for what was easily one of the most dangerous and terrifying incidents I've had in 15 years' cycle commuting through London - especially when it's now min 6 points & £200 for being on a phone, regardless of whether any direct danger to life.

”But it's better than nothing,” he added.

