Experiencing a close pass when you’re out riding on your own is bad enough – but imagine how it feels as a parent when you have your kids cycling with you?

That’s what happened to road.cc reader Robert in the latest submission to our Near Miss of the Day series – and he says they “constantly” encounter similar incidents.

It was filmed in Colerne, Wiltshire as Robert returned home with his two sons, aged eight and 10, behind him on their own bikes.

He said they were “very visible in reflective and dayglo clothing and with lights all over.

“We ride this every day twice. This happens constantly hence I’ve started with the GoPro.

“They are always with either my wife or myself, we ride close because some of the cars will attempt overtake and then cut In between us,” he added.

