The mayor of the Adelaide Hills region of South Australia has said that the Tour Down Under, which stakes place later this month, will help the area in its recovery from the recent bushfires that have left a trail of devastation there.

While the bushfires in the past week or so that have made headlines in the international media were in Victoria and New South Wales, South Australia was also struck in late December, with a blaze at Cudlee Creek leaving hundreds of properties destroyed and one person dead, reports the ABC.

Two stages of both the men’s and women’s races at the Tour Down Under, which starts the weekend after next, are due to pass through the area, and Adelaide Hills mayor Jan-Claire Wisdom said: “We've been working feverishly to make sure that the route is safe and that means that lots of tree clearance and some minor road repairs.

“Roads weren't too badly affected at all, but our absolute top priority of course is the safety of the riders and the spectators.”

Responding to concerns about branches from trees damaged or destroyed in the bushfires, she accepted there had been “great deal of tree damage.”

She continued: "We will ensure that those trees that are dangerous are looked after and dealt with.”

The mayor said it was possible that parts of the race might need to be re-routed at the “last minute” due to the weather or fire alerts.

“We're just so pleased that the TDU are going to be coming up,” she added. “We want to provide a bit of sparkle and colour, you know, for the community as part of their wellbeing.

“We want people to enjoy this event. We want to bring some much needed colour and tourism into the area, so really, the message is come up to support us.”

Last Friday, the organisers of the Tour Down Under said the race would go ahead as planned, to underline the point that South Australia is “open for business.”

They said: “Our thoughts are with those people and communities affected by the bushfires, and certainly with the CFS and others who continue to work so hard to keep South Australian people and property protected.

“We are in discussions with the Adelaide Hills Council, who are committed to seeing the Santos Tour Down Under running through the region. The Council and DPTI are working hard to ensure the routes are safe so both the men’s and women’s races can go ahead as planned.

“In talking with the Adelaide Hills Council, the most significant thing we as a race can do at this time is to promote that the Adelaide Hills are open for business, to promote the region and encourage people to travel into and support the region. We are working closely with Council, emergency services and the local communities and will continue to monitor the situation.

“As always, the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved with the Santos Tour Down Under is our priority,” they added.