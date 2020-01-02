Police are appealing for information following an incident in Weymouth in which a woman was punched in the face when three men tried to steal her bike.

Dorset police say that the attempted robbery happened between 11.15pm and 11.30pm last Sunday 29 December as the woman cycled home from Weymouth town centre.

The victim, who is aged in her 20s, had ridden over Westham Bridge and through the subways near Abbotsbury Road as she headed in the direction of the Wessex Water building.

Three men, all described as “relatively tall, skinny and wearing dark clothing,” approached her.

One punched her in the face, causing a bruised cheekbone, and another grabbed the handlebars of the bike.

The men then made off and ran towards the subways.

Police Constable Kim Williams, of Weymouth Police, said: “The victim was understandably shaken by this incident and we are carrying out number of enquiries to locate the offenders.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area during the relevant time and has some information that could assist us to please come forward.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email to 101 [at] dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55190203278.

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.