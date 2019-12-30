Most cyclists are also motorists, as highlighted at the start of this Near Miss of the Day video from road.cc reader Dave, who takes to his motorcycle to show the safe way to overtake people on bikes.

What prompted him to do that is an incident, also show on the video, in which a motorist made a very close pass on him on a dual carriageway, beeping the horn as they approached; if that's ever happened to you while you're out riding, you'll know how intimidating it can be.

What adds to the intimidation here is also that there is ample space for the motorist to move into the outside lane and overtake the cyclist safely.

