Police in Cornwall have launched an appeal for witnesses after a teenage cyclist was killed following a collision involving a van near Truro on Saturday.

Devon & Cornwall Police say they were alerted to the incident, which took place at around 1345 hours, by South Western Ambulance Service Trust’s control centre.

The cyclist, a teenager from the Truro area, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Tubbon Hill, near Stithians, around 7 kilometres southwest of Truro.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team attended the scene and carried out a full investigation on the road, including a forensic examination.

Police have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

They can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101 quoting incident number 391 of 28th December 2019, or via the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.