Ah, Christmas. A time of peace and goodwill to all people on earth ... although as one road.cc reader found out earlier this week, that doesn't necessarily apply if you're a cyclist.

In the video above, there's a succession of instances of poor driving encountered in just one ride around Preston a couple of days before Christmas by road.cc reader Jon.

Jon told us: "Before a ride with some club mates I had a very bad close pass on the way to meet them.

"Then on the ride we had the 'I've got a car so need to be in front attitude', then a rider snapped his chain, and all finished off by a left hook.

"Everyone is in a rush at Christmas," he added.

