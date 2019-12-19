Smart cycle light brand See.Sense has launched a partnership with Oxfordshire County Council, making 300 rear lights available to local cyclists at a big discount to discover where they ride.

The year-long trial, which runs until December 2020 and also involves Milton Park business and technology hub near Didcot and the Smart Oxford partnership, will help the county council determine where safe cycling infrastructure is most needed, with the light sending data via an app on the user’s smartphone.

Local residents will be able to buy a See.Sense ACE rear light for £15 instead of the usual price of £45 through a dedicated page on the award-winning Northern Ireland-based business’s website, and can sign up to the project by entering the SmartCities code OXFORD on the app.

Including other sources, to date more than 100 million points of data have been collected in the county, with the council saying that it not only shows “where and when people cycle, but speeds, obstructions and road surface conditions.”

Laura Peacock, Innovation Hub Manager at Oxfordshire County Council said: “The Oxfordshire County Council Innovation Hub is excited to work together with See.Sense and Smart Oxford as part of this Smart Cycling Project.

“The project provides an opportunity for citizens and the council to work together to improve our understanding of how cyclists move around the city.

“The ACE lights, through their smart functionality, will help make cycling safer and more fun for participants.

“Data gathered from the lights will provide the council insights on not only where cyclists travel, but speed, delays, and even road surface conditions.

“This data will inform how the county council can improve cycle routes in the city and beyond.

“Further, See.Sense lights, as a consistent source of data, will show how cyclists interact with new road infrastructure, allowing the council to continue to iterate and invest in the most effective interventions,” she added.