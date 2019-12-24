Well, it's Christmas Eve and the competition is now closed.

Thank you Orro for such a fantastic prize, we can now announce the winner as:

Anne Johnston

Congratulations Anne! Orro Bikes (i-Ride) will be in contact with you straight after Christmas to discuss sizing etc.

Thanks to everyone who entered making this the largest competition we have run this year. Best of luck with the next one in the new year.

Merry Christmas everybody and have a Happy New Year!

Well, the year is nearly over and we have time for just one more amazing competition before we ride off into 2020! Last week's prize was pretty cool but we're about to raise things up a notch, especially if you like gravel riding... because Orro Bikes are offering one lucky reader a whole new Terra C bike with a full Shimano 105 groupset and hydraulic disc brakes, worth a whopping £2,099!

The Terra C is no stranger to road.cc; back in June 2018 our tech editor Mat tested the previous Shimano 105 hydro version and thought it was adaptable, strong and stable, and genuinely impressive across a range of different types of riding. He said it was a very versatile machine and gave it 4.5 Stars! You can read his review here.

Not only did it score very well on its own, but it also made the podium that year for best Adventure and Cyclocross bike 2017/18, coming 3rd overall. in case you haven't gathered, the Terra C is one very well respected bike here at road.cc!

Orro Bikes have not made any changes to the frameset at the heart of this machine, which makes sense considering the praise that has been heaped on it. Here's a quick reminder from Orro about what makes the frame so special:

"The lightweight frame has inbuilt impact protection which is provided by strategically located Innegra in the frame layup, as well as clearance for up to 42C tyres making the Terra C the ideal UK gravel bike. Step back onto the tarmac and it becomes immediately apparent that the Terra C is not just a one-trick pony. The excellent power transfer provided by the carbon layup equates to brilliant acceleration and its brilliant handling gives the utmost confidence while cornering and descending."

For this new Terra C model, Orro has given it a fresh colourway which looks really smart, and for 2019/20 it's now equipped with the latest 7000 series Shimano 105 groupset. The complete spec can be found here.

So there you have it... the Terra C is a seriously sorted bike, with a 4.5 star review from us and a top 3 finishing spot in our adventure/gravel bike category in 2018. The closing date for this mega comp is on is Christmas Eve, and we'll be announcing the winner then too... so someone is going to get one heck of an extra pressie, even if they can't ride it on Christmas day!

All you have to do to enter is fill out the entry form below, and hope you've been good for Santa... very best of luck folks!