Stuck on which indoor cycling app to go for? Why BKOOL offers the ideal mix of features for virtual reality riding

The complexity of modern life can be summed up in one word: choices. The fact that we have so many options actually makes decisions more difficult. Even in the relatively young market of virtual reality cycling systems, there is a plethora of choice. So how can you pick the one that’s right for you?

Probably the easiest way is to create your personal list of ‘must-have’ features. For example, you’d probably want a virtual cycling provider that has as huge selection of routes, workouts and challenges. You’d probably also want a system that works with a wide range of compatible hardware – smart trainers and the like. It would be nice to join a thriving online community, too.

And, of course, if the system could offer unparalleled value for money and be less expensive to join than equivalent rivals, that’s got to be a significant bonus.

When you tot up all those different criteria, it could be argued that one virtual cycling system stands head and shoulders above any others: BKOOL.

And if we address those key factors in reverse, for just €11 a month for BKOOL’s Premium subscription – and a 30-day free trial to begin with – you can join a community of cyclists across 150 countries, all using Bluetooth or ANT+ compatible smart bikes or smart trainers, to take part in a truly staggering array of virtual cycling experiences.

In fact, the only problem BKOOL users face harks back to that issue of choice: which virtual cycling challenge should you take on first?

Choices, choices, choices

BKOOL prides itself on offering the most complete selection of ride options on any virtual cycling system, so let’s look at what’s available…

Real routes

With BKOOL you can access the largest collection of virtual cycling routes in the world – gravel roads, big mountain passes, Classics, even mountain bike routes – without leaving home. And with its Video Route Editor application, BKOOL also allows you to upload your virtual routes in video and 3D, and share them with thousands of cyclists across the globe.

Workouts

BKOOL has hundreds of expert-designed cycling workouts, with different durations, targets and intensities to help you raise your performance. Thanks to BKOOL’s intelligent cycling training, simply take an FTP test to find out your power zones then BKOOL will automatically adjust the resistance of your trainer to help you achieve your goals for each workout. You can even personalise your workouts by creating custom sessions or import them directly from Training Peaks.

Spin Studio

With BKOOL’s Spin Studio you can ‘enjoy’ (if that’s truly the right word?) indoor cycling classes in the comfort of your own living room. Choose when you want to train, how hard and for how long, and BKOOL will give you a personalised workout experience with hundreds of Video Spinning classes led by the best instructors. (BKOOL Spin Studio is a standalone app that you can use as part of your BKOOL Premium subscription, and is available for your smartphone, tablet, computer, Android TV, Apple TV or Apple Watch.)

Velodrome track cycling

Ever wanted to experience the adrenaline-fueled rush of track cycling? You can with BKOOL: the only virtual cycling app with three different velodromes. Compete online against other riders, or even test yourself by taking on two of the classic track cycling events – the Hour Record and the Kilometre Test.

Community events

Of course, one of the great joys of cycling is its social aspect, and that doesn’t have to be lost when you train at home. Join clubmates or friends to take parts in events or compete at virtual versions of some of the best races in the world, such as the Itzulia, Milan-San Remo, the Strade Bianche, or even…

The Virtual Giro d'Italia

That’s correct: hailed as the ultimate in virtual cycling technology, with innovative real video and 3D simulation developed exclusively for the Virtual Giro d'Italia, BKOOL allows you to officially enjoy the full stages of the 2024 Giro in its most immersive and realistic simulation experience. (For more information, take a look at the website).

BKOOL Ambassadors

If experiencing the world’s greatest races wasn’t enough, how about riding with some of the world’s greatest cyclists? BKOOL's ambassadors include stars such as Alberto Contador, Chris Froome, Oscar Freire, Team Polti Kometa and the Soudal-Quick-Step team, including the newly crowned world time trial champion, Remco Evenepoel, or the star of Spanish cycling, Mikel Landa. With BKOOL, you have the opportunity to ride with all these stars several times a year in special group rides, where users can interact with them via Instagram Live.

News! Enhanced avatar customisation

And, as we went to press, BKOOL also announced a new exciting development. The latest version of BKOOL includes a brand new online shop with many more customisation options. In addition to a rider's equipment and bike, BKOOL users will now also be able to customise their 3D avatar's glasses, helmet and wheels.

FAQs

So how do you go about unlocking this almost unending world of virtual cycling potential? Here are all the details you need.

What is BKOOL?

BKOOL is a virtual cycling simulator that stands out for its realism and for being the most complete indoor cycling platform. BKOOL is the only indoor cycling app that offers four different types of content: real tracks, velodrome, spinning classes and customisable workouts. BKOOL brings together a community of thousands of cyclists in more than 150 countries around the world.

What do I need to enjoy BKOOL?

You can enjoy all BKOOL content on your computer (PC or Mac), tablet (Android or iPad) or smartphone (Android). All you need is a BKOOL Premium subscription, priced at €11 per month or €110 per year, plus a smart trainer or a smart bike. It is also possible to use BKOOL with a heart rate sensor or a potentiometer. You can try BKOOL free for 30 days at www.bkool.com.

How does BKOOL work?

BKOOL provides an immersive and realistic training experience. When you ride any route with BKOOL, your smart trainer or smart bike will simulate every incline for the most realistic training experience, meaning you can feel the full harshness of passes like Alpe D'Huez or the Tourmalet without leaving home. It even simulates details such as the force of the wind or the slipstream behind another rider. The trainer, smart bike or training device you are using sends the information to the app via Bluetooth or ANT+ connection.

Compatibility

BKOOL is compatible with most cycle sensors and training sensors on the market. You can also connect it to your favourite cycling apps such as Strava, Garmin Connect and Training Peaks.

To find out more and to try BKOOL for 30 days for free, visit bkool.com.

And to get the BKOOL app visit either Google Play or the App Store.