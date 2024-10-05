More gearing choice, exclusive tech, better value — the things that make Campagolo's new Super Record S Wireless groupset special

Anybody who knows a thing or two about road cycling knows that anything made by legendary Italian component manufacturer Campagnolo is just that little bit special. The history, the name, the exquisite engineering, and the product design that somehow manages to blur the line between mass-made manufacturing and boutique craftsmanship all form part of one of cycling’s most iconic brands.

But even among Campagnolo’s illustrious stable of products, some things are just a little more special than everything else. And, right now, the best example of Campagnolo’s greatest qualities is Super Record S Wireless.

So we’re going to highlight some of the most exciting elements of Super Record S to explain exactly why it represents the pinnacle of modern road cycling groupsets. And we’ll even hear from the people at Campagnolo themselves about what makes this so special to them.

1. More gears = more choice

We’ll get into aesthetics and all the other intangibles that make Campagnolo products so special later, but let’s start with practical intent. The first and foremost role of any groupset as to make the bike move as effectively as possible, and in this, Super Record S Wireless is a massive step forward with a huge range of chainset and cassette options.

In addition to the three chainsets previously available with Super Record Wireless – 45x29, 48x32 and 50x34 – Super Record S Wireless has the added choices of new 52x36, 53x39 and 54x39. And when it comes to gears at the rear, the options include 10/27, 10/29 and the new 11/32 cassette. In all, it means that everybody from a novice amateur, to weekend warrior, to full pro rider can get exactly the drivetrain they’re looking for.

2. Proven history

When it comes to Super Record S Wireless’s ‘proven history’ we could look back, way into the mists of time, and talk about all the events ridden and races won by riders using Campagnolo since its inception in 1933, or all the different innovation and inventions Campagnolo has played a part in. All of these experiences have drip fed something into Super Record S Wireless’s creation

But let’s stick a little closer to present day. Even with the wider range of gearing options, Super Record S Wireless uses exactly the same precise and reliable technology as Super Record Wireless, meaning you’re not test-piloting some new design, you’re simply enjoying the latest version of established shifting technology with its renowned rapid, smooth and fluid shifting.

3. A catalogue of Campagnolo exclusives

What makes Super Record S Wireless’s performance so impressive? It’s the culmination of a catalogue of Campagnolo’s own exclusive innovations and in-house technologies. There’s the Ultra-Torque™ system for maximum power transmission efficiency; the Pro-Tech™ patented external dustproof protective seal; and the ability to fully interact with your bike via the MyCampy 3.0 app, allowing you to check riding performance or view the system’s battery status at any time.

But perhaps even more important for the ride experience, there’s the ‘feeling’ that comes with using Campagnolo. The perfect ergonomics of the controls and the total adaptability of the levers, or the surefooted braking performance that comes with using the Campagnolo braking system. All ingredients that make a Campagnolo-equipped bike quite unlike anything else.

4. Better value

We know that Campagnolo isn’t exactly associated with budget cycling gear, and that’s probably quite right considering the quality of the products and the prestige of its name. But with Super Record S Wireless, Campagnolo has done something a little different.

By using materials astutely, it has managed to bring Super Record S Wireless into the financial range of more riders.

One of those steps was to use a non-hollow full carbon crankset, capable of providing the same performance as Super Record Wireless with just a 150g weight increase. The end result is a market-leading complete groupset with a suggested retail price starting at $4299/€3990/£3,525, less than the RRPs of other top-level groupsets.

5. Wheely black

We said earlier that we’d mention aesthetics at some point in this article, because Campagnolo components are famed for being bicycle engineering works of art. But in the case of Super Record S Wireless you don’t have to dive into the details – the good looks are apparent from the outset.

Super Record S Wireless has been manufactured with an innovative matt black finish, an elegant deep shade of black that enhances the clean, aerodynamic lines of the components and gives them an almost velvety appearance. And, for the first time ever, the Bora WTO carbon wheels have also been dyed matt black with tone-on-tone branding effects to create a complete Campagnolo Matt Edition experience, which can be further extended with the adoption of a matching HPPM power meter.

6. That ‘S’ stands for ‘Special’

OK, one last point, albeit slightly frivolous. What makes Super Record S Wireless special? Well, it’s in the name: that ‘S’ stands for ‘Special Edition’, and who are we to argue? When you are able to make a product line this aesthetically pleasing and effective in the saddle, we reckon you can call it what you like.

The word from Campagnolo

But what do the folk at Campagnolo think about Super Record S Wireless? We asked the staff at Campagnolo’s Research and Development department for their opinions…

What is your personal favourite aspect of Super Record S Wireless and why?

One great feature is the fact that many parts of our groupset are made from carbon right here in Italy. But probably the thing we like most with SRS is the fact it comes in at a lower price than Super Record, with a wider range of transmissions, an exclusive matt finish, and yet only weighs 150g more.

Which design aspect of Super Record S do you think will have the most practical impact on a rider?

The wider range of gear options we think will satisfy a broader range of riders – that will have a big impact. Beyond that, we think riders will love the fabulous matt finish.

Why did you use a non-hollow carbon crankset here and what benefits does it provide?

With the new non-hollow crankset we are able to provide the same crankset stiffness and the same performance but, crucially, at a lower price. The only potential minus is that it is slightly heavier than a hollow crankset, but we believed the compromise was worth taking to help riders better afford SRS.

Probably the most notable development with Super Record S is the wide range of drivetrain options. How did you make sure all crankset/cassette options provide the shifting experience you require?

We did a lot of tests with different kind of users and we performed benchmark tests with competitors’ products both on the road and in our testing laboratory. We can proudly announce we have reached the highest level of performance in terms of noise levels, shifting speed, stiffness and smoothness compared to not only our competitors but even our own previous products.

We see a lot of drip-down technology in cycling groupsets – which aspects of Super Record S do you expect will eventually appear on lower-range groupsets?

We think the cassette and chainrings combinations in SRS will have a big impact on other groupsets in years to come.

Finally, which cassette and crankset combination would you personally choose for your own cycling?

The truth is that we would all probably pick something slightly different. We now have so many options, we believe every rider can find exactly what best fits their riding style.

To find out more about Campagnolo's new Super Record S Wireless groupset, visit www.campagnolo.com