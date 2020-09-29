Support road.cc

Video: Tips for cycling in the hills and mountains - Make big rides easier

We had a think about the best tips to make big rides in the mountains a bit easier
by Liam Cahill
Tue, Sep 29, 2020 12:30
While we were in the Dolomites filming the new Basso Diamante SV, we thought that it'd be a good idea to refresh our minds about the basics of tackling big days in hilly and mountainous terrain.

Really, it would have been rude not to use our time in these beautiful surroundings but you don't need to be riding massive climbs for this advice to be relevant. Most of us can use this advice in our local area and I'm sure that most of you have experienced the discomfort of being frozen on a descent because you forgot your jacket.

The advice here is basic stuff, but it can be incredibly important and even the most experienced rider should remind themselves of the simple stuff from time to time. It's a good way to check that your kit is up to scratch too. 

Thankfully, I think, the mountains provided us with some appropriately adverse conditions so that I could demonstrate what shivering at the top of a mountain looks like. 

The top tip regarding Jelly Babies can be edited to your preference of sweets. Biscuits are also great. If you've got any other tips for making riding in the mountains easier, then share them down in the comments.

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

