Video: Tips for cycling in the hills and mountains - Make big rides easier

While we were in the Dolomites filming the new Basso Diamante SV, we thought that it'd be a good idea to refresh our minds about the basics of tackling big days in hilly and mountainous terrain.

Really, it would have been rude not to use our time in these beautiful surroundings but you don't need to be riding massive climbs for this advice to be relevant. Most of us can use this advice in our local area and I'm sure that most of you have experienced the discomfort of being frozen on a descent because you forgot your jacket.

The advice here is basic stuff, but it can be incredibly important and even the most experienced rider should remind themselves of the simple stuff from time to time. It's a good way to check that your kit is up to scratch too.

Thankfully, I think, the mountains provided us with some appropriately adverse conditions so that I could demonstrate what shivering at the top of a mountain looks like.

The top tip regarding Jelly Babies can be edited to your preference of sweets. Biscuits are also great. If you've got any other tips for making riding in the mountains easier, then share them down in the comments.