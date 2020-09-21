Support road.cc

Video: 2021 Basso Diamante SV Disc first ride - We take this Italian superbike through the Dolomites

Superbikes and Italian mountains make Liam and happy chap
by Liam Cahill
Mon, Sep 21, 2020 13:35
When Basso ask you if you'd like to come and ride a superbike in the Dolomites, you say "si, grazie." 

In fact, when we first saw the 2021 Diamante SV, it was a rather interesting bike. It is rare that a brand will make it's latest and greatest race bike more relaxed and then shout about it, but that's what Basso did, making the geometry taller and shorter over the outgoing model.

Basso launches redesigned Diamante SV with a cleaner front end, disc-only frameset and bigger gaps for a claimed aero improvement

The Diamante SV also gets some 2021 trend-following changes with disc-brakes now the only option and a fully integrated front end for clean lines.

But how did it ride? We headed up some of the climbs made famous by the Giro d'Italia to find out and here are Liam's thoughts.

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

