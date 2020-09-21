Video: 2021 Basso Diamante SV Disc first ride - We take this Italian superbike through the Dolomites

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Components
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
Your argument appears to be that nothing can change unless it stays the same. We need to recgnise that we've made a collective mistake and taken...
Black on black murder in the US accounts for about 95% of black murder cases. ...
Not quite. You buy it for 25% of its original value after 1 year or 7% of its orignal value after 4 years....
They're not a heritage brand although they have heritage. They produce groups that work as well or better than their competitors, and long may they...
I'd rather read actual cycling news rather than random wittering lifted from Twitter. I hope your candidature goes forward.
Close calls ?
Andy, you do a power of work to keep things running. If the Worlds are technically challenging then for two races it is not a great return on your...
What a stupid reason given by the council given that there are planters/ metal work etc between the area marked as the road and door ways. ...
Did you get anywhere with this? I have the same issue on a WH-R9100 front wheel, bought as a replacement for a WH-9000 one... the old one was...
Arg. So close to securing the top 20 badge in the purist league. Having been in the top 15 for 2+ weeks, I missed out by a point!