Video: Six of the Best 2021 Aluminium Bikes

Here are six of the best aluminium bikes as ridden and reviewed by our independent testers
by Liam Cahill
UPDATED Sat, Jan 16, 2021 13:37

First Published Jan 16, 2021

Aluminium is, unfairly in our view, often labelled as a lesser frame material to the fancier-sounding carbon fibre. But that isn’t strictly true and in many cases, a good quality aluminium frame will provide a far nicer riding experience than a cheap carbon frame.

You can generally get a lot more for your money when buying an aluminium bike and better components or wheels is generally worth picking over the allure of the fancier-sounding carbon fiber.

> The ultimate guide to frame materials: what's best for bikes?

Carbon fiber's recent popularity has been driven, in part, by the perception that aluminium frames are overly harsh. But this is only half true. Years ago, when aluminium was becoming popular as a frame-building material, it is true that to achieve the stiffness that is required for a race bike, aluminium frames did end up being a bit uncomfortable to ride.

Now, however, manufacturers are pushing aluminium with construction methods like hydroforming, giving us tube shapes that are tuned to deliver great stiffness without the harsh ride.

We still love a good aluminium bike and there are plenty of options out there. Here though, we take a look at six of the very best that we have ridden and reviewed recently on road.cc. Do you agree with our choices? As ever, we're keen to hear your opinion on both our selection and aluminium bikes in general. So leave a comment down below.

> Should you choose a steel, aluminium, titanium or carbon road bike?

Condor Italia RC Disc - £4,675

2020 Condor Italia RC Disc - riding 3.jpg

You can read our full review of the Italia RC Disc here

Trek Emonda ALR 5 Disc - £1,775

Trek Emonda ALR 5 Disc riding -1.jpg

Fancy the Emonda? Check out the review here

> 15 aluminium disc-brake road bikes — check out today's best value bikes

Triban RC520 Women’s Disc - £749.99

Triban RC520 Women's Disc Road Bike - riding 4.jpg

Get the full report on the RC520 Women's Disc here

Cannondale CAAD13 Disc 105 - £1,899.99

Cannondale CAAD13 105 Disc riding-8.jpg

Read our review of this popular road bike

Canyon Endurace AL 7.0 Disc - £1,599

canyon_endurace_al_disc_7.0_-_riding_3.jpg

You can read our review of the Endurace here

> 13 of the best 2020 road bikes under £1,000

Specialized Allez Sprint Comp - £2,200

Specialized Allez Sprint Comp riding-1.jpg

Fancy the look of the Allez? Read the review here

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

