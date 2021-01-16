Video: Six of the Best 2021 Aluminium Bikes

Aluminium is, unfairly in our view, often labelled as a lesser frame material to the fancier-sounding carbon fibre. But that isn’t strictly true and in many cases, a good quality aluminium frame will provide a far nicer riding experience than a cheap carbon frame.

You can generally get a lot more for your money when buying an aluminium bike and better components or wheels is generally worth picking over the allure of the fancier-sounding carbon fiber.

Carbon fiber's recent popularity has been driven, in part, by the perception that aluminium frames are overly harsh. But this is only half true. Years ago, when aluminium was becoming popular as a frame-building material, it is true that to achieve the stiffness that is required for a race bike, aluminium frames did end up being a bit uncomfortable to ride.

Now, however, manufacturers are pushing aluminium with construction methods like hydroforming, giving us tube shapes that are tuned to deliver great stiffness without the harsh ride.

We still love a good aluminium bike and there are plenty of options out there. Here though, we take a look at six of the very best that we have ridden and reviewed recently on road.cc. Do you agree with our choices? As ever, we're keen to hear your opinion on both our selection and aluminium bikes in general. So leave a comment down below.

Condor Italia RC Disc - £4,675

You can read our full review of the Italia RC Disc here

Trek Emonda ALR 5 Disc - £1,775

Fancy the Emonda? Check out the review here

Triban RC520 Women’s Disc - £749.99

Get the full report on the RC520 Women's Disc here

Cannondale CAAD13 Disc 105 - £1,899.99

Read our review of this popular road bike

Canyon Endurace AL 7.0 Disc - £1,599

You can read our review of the Endurace here

Specialized Allez Sprint Comp - £2,200

Fancy the look of the Allez? Read the review here