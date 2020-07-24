Bike maintenance video: How to get rim brakes to perform to their best

In the second in our series of bike maintenance videos we take a look at your bike’s brakes - how they work and more importantly how to make work them work better - because while ‘going’ is an important part of the cycling experience ‘stopping’ is arguably even more important.

In this video we are concentrate on rim brakes (we’re saving discs for our next series) and we have again teamed up with Cycle Surgery chief mechanic Andrew Brown for some expert input.

The whole series of our bike maintenance videos is available now on Youtube to help you get to grips with the essentials of keeping your bike running efficiently all year round.