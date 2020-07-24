Back to Features
Bike maintenance video: How to get rim brakes to perform to their best

If there's one thing that's more important than making your bike go it's making it stop
by Tony Farrelly
Fri, Jul 24, 2020 14:00
In the second in our series of bike maintenance videos we take a look at your bike’s brakes - how they work and more importantly how to make work them work better - because while ‘going’ is an important part of the cycling experience ‘stopping’ is arguably even more important. 

In this video we are concentrate on rim brakes (we’re saving discs for our next series) and we have again teamed up with Cycle Surgery chief mechanic Andrew Brown for some expert input. 

The whole series of our bike maintenance videos is available now on Youtube to help you get to grips with the essentials of keeping your bike running efficiently all year round. 

How to Clean and Lube Your Bike for Maximum Cycling Efficiency
How to Get the Best from Your Bike's Brakes
How to Keep Your Bike's Wheels Round, Tight and True
How to Adjust Your Bike's Gears for Maximum Shifting Performance
How to Choose the Right Gear Ratios for You and Your Bike
How to Cure Your Bike's Creaks and Squeaks
How to Choose and Set Up the Right Tyres for Your Bike
maintenance
cycle maintenance
Bicycle Maintenance
Tony Farrelly

Tony has been editing cycling magazines and websites since 1997 starting out as production editor and then deputy editor of Total Bike, acting editor of Total Mountain Bike and then seven years as editor of Cycling Plus. He launched his first cycling website - the Cycling Plus Forum at the turn of the century. In 2006 he left C+ to head up the launch team for Bike Radar which he edited until 2008, when he co-launched the multi-award winning road.cc - which he continues to edit today. His favourite ride is his ‘commute’ - which he does most days inc weekends and he’s been cycle-commuting since 1994. His favourite bikes are titanium and have disc brakes.

