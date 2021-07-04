Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Features
feature
Tech
Ridley Helium SLX Disc

Tour de France Bike at Bedtime: check out the Ridley Helium

The Helium is Lotto Soudal’s best all-round weapon
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Sun, Jul 04, 2021 21:40

First Published Jul 4, 2021

0
banner

While the Noah is Ridley’s fastest bike on the flats and the bike of choice for Lotto Soudal’s team sprinters, the Helium SLX Disc is the brand’s best all-around road performance bike and it remains the WorldTeam’s most popular bike.

Ridley Helium SLX Disc 7

“Its combination of low weight and aggressive handling sustains its popularity with the riders,” says Lotto Soudal.

> Check out the 2021 Tour de France race bikes

Ridley Helium SLX Disc 5

The disc brake-equipped bike weighs in at a claimed 780 grams for the frame (size M).

“These high-performance machines are incredibly stiff and durable yet ultra-light to dance up impossibly steep climbs,” Ridley says.

> Check out the bikes ridden to every 2021 Tour de France stage win so far

Ridley Helium SLX Disc 3

Designed in Belgium, the tubes of the Helium are slightly oval profiled with the cross-section being slightly larger on the vertical axis than on the horizontal axis.

Ridley Helium SLX Disc 4

“While there certainly are advantages to be gained by using round tubes as they can achieve a perfect stiffness-to-weight ratio... our oval tubes win you that extra element of comfort without compromising power transfer or weight,” says Ridley.

The seatstays are connected lower down on the seat tube, designed to add a touch of comfort.

“Due to this lower point of contact, both the seat tube and seatpost can more effectively filter out vibrations,” Ridley explains.

Ridley Helium SLX Disc 2

For maximising power transfer, the shape of the seatstays is oval with the widest side on the horizontal axis.

Thanks to a D-shaped steerer tube, all the front-end cables can be routed internally and completely hidden from the wind. This also leaves the bike looking tidy.

“This uniquely shaped steerer tube allows all cables to pass through the handlebar and stem, along the flat front area of the steerer tube and down into the frame,” Ridley explains.

Ridley Helium SLX Disc 6

The rest of the build is an all-Italian affair for the Lotto Soudal team, with Campagnolo Super Record EPS Disc groupsets, Bora wheels, Vittoria tyres, and Deda finishing kit.

For customers, the Helium SLX Disc is available with a Shimano Ultegra groupset for £4,459 and Sram Force eTAP AXS for £6,689.

www.ridley-bikes.com

Ridley Helium SLX Disc
Lotto Soudal
Tour de France 2021
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments