Steel is still real: take a look at the new Mason Exposure for touring over varied and unpredictable terrain

The new Exposure is Mason’s steel reinterpretation of its versatile Bokeh model, and has been designed in collaboration with one of the most skilled and established bicycle frame builders in Italy, Cicli Barco.
The West Sussex-based bike manufacturer says the Exposure is for “fast, long-distance and multi-month adventure touring over very variable and unpredictable terrain”.
It's been designed with capacity for larger 650B x 58mm [2.35”] and 700c x 50mm tyres, full mudguards and more carrying capacity with multiple attachment locations for accessories, racks and additional bottle cages for longer outings.
Built around a custom-shaped, progressively butted, phosphate-coated Dedacciai Zero Uno tubeset with a CNC machined Reynolds 631 headtube, Mason claims the Exposure “offers class-leading toughness and weight, combined with engaging pedalling feel, ride quality, and efficiency”.
This frame has been paired with Mason’s full-carbon fork - the RangeFinder AS - which is designed to be fitted with a front rack or rando-style bag support, along with accessory cages and internally routed dynamo light.
A 70.5 degree head tube angle (on a size 56cm frame) in conjunction with the 50mm offset of Mason’s RangeFinder AS fork, is designed to provide stability, predictable handling, confidence and grip in all riding situations and particularly when carrying packs or panniers on the front fork.
To maximise rider comfort over long distances, the Exposure’s stack height is 10mm higher than Mason’s Bokeh models, which makes for a slightly more upright riding position.
Mason has also opted for a 75mm (average) bottom bracket drop to keep the rider centre of mass low, taking into account the large wheel/tyre combination. The brand says this “promotes the feeling of riding ‘within the bike’”.
The images are of Mason’s final sample, a raw-finished frame with just a coating of Beeswax.
Mason is making a limited collection of ten ‘Launch Edition’ frames in two exclusive metallic colourways ‘DarkRoom Red metallic’ and ‘DiffuserBlack metallic’, finished with polished stainless steel badging and ‘Launch Edition’ decals.
The £4,250 ‘Launch Edition’ build is equipped with Campagnolo’s EKAR 13-speed groupset with the choice of a 38t or 42t chainring and 10-44t or 9-42t cassette. Also specced are Deda’s Gravel100 Handlebars and Superzero Stem, and Hunt wheels.
For the frameset only, the Exposure costs £1,995.
masoncycles.cc
Honda of Japan have been working on a standard battery spec for the interchangeable value that you mentioned....
The ACPO guideline used to be 10%+2 to allow for electro-mechanical speedometers that may still be legal. So 20+(20*0.10)+2 is 24mph to get nicked....
Having cycled on circuit and airstrips, I would say that circuits are less careful than air side. Specifically Foreign Object Damage (FOD) is an...
That's all of 'em - or at least I know one when I see one.
That is in fact not a joke but a principle, in several other parts of the law. Can I interest you in some torts:...
No consistency from them. This one says a course but is not as bad. https://mobile.twitter.com/CampaignCycling/status/1511825981182459910
Looks good, Camelchops do a very similar product without the internal mesh but do customise it for free, I use one, it has a shape to underside...
Superteam eBay resellers refer to the hubs as Powerway RA13 but in reality they are Bitex RAR13 hubs. You may have better luck contacting Bitex UK...
And here's another US driver who couldn't control himself.
I raise you the angry bees of a Chris king!