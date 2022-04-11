Steel is still real: take a look at the new Mason Exposure for touring over varied and unpredictable terrain

The new Exposure is Mason’s steel reinterpretation of its versatile Bokeh model, and has been designed in collaboration with one of the most skilled and established bicycle frame builders in Italy, Cicli Barco.

The West Sussex-based bike manufacturer says the Exposure is for “fast, long-distance and multi-month adventure touring over very variable and unpredictable terrain”.

It's been designed with capacity for larger 650B x 58mm [2.35”] and 700c x 50mm tyres, full mudguards and more carrying capacity with multiple attachment locations for accessories, racks and additional bottle cages for longer outings.

Built around a custom-shaped, progressively butted, phosphate-coated Dedacciai Zero Uno tubeset with a CNC machined Reynolds 631 headtube, Mason claims the Exposure “offers class-leading toughness and weight, combined with engaging pedalling feel, ride quality, and efficiency”.

This frame has been paired with Mason’s full-carbon fork - the RangeFinder AS - which is designed to be fitted with a front rack or rando-style bag support, along with accessory cages and internally routed dynamo light.

A 70.5 degree head tube angle (on a size 56cm frame) in conjunction with the 50mm offset of Mason’s RangeFinder AS fork, is designed to provide stability, predictable handling, confidence and grip in all riding situations and particularly when carrying packs or panniers on the front fork.

To maximise rider comfort over long distances, the Exposure’s stack height is 10mm higher than Mason’s Bokeh models, which makes for a slightly more upright riding position.

Mason has also opted for a 75mm (average) bottom bracket drop to keep the rider centre of mass low, taking into account the large wheel/tyre combination. The brand says this “promotes the feeling of riding ‘within the bike’”.

The images are of Mason’s final sample, a raw-finished frame with just a coating of Beeswax.

Mason is making a limited collection of ten ‘Launch Edition’ frames in two exclusive metallic colourways ‘DarkRoom Red metallic’ and ‘DiffuserBlack metallic’, finished with polished stainless steel badging and ‘Launch Edition’ decals.

The £4,250 ‘Launch Edition’ build is equipped with Campagnolo’s EKAR 13-speed groupset with the choice of a 38t or 42t chainring and 10-44t or 9-42t cassette. Also specced are Deda’s Gravel100 Handlebars and Superzero Stem, and Hunt wheels.

For the frameset only, the Exposure costs £1,995.

masoncycles.cc