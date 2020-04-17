road.cc Quiz Corner - Can you name the countries that have had at least one Tour de France stage winner?

Oooo, a properly tricky quiz for the weekend. Can you name every country that has at least one Tour de France win to its name?

While we’re all aware of the big players in the world of pro cycling, can you remember where the guy from that odd-ball team was from? Some former Soviet Bloc country, wasn’t it?

And what about what’s-his-name that used to fly up the climbs? Where did he hail from?

This quiz is more about the ability to recall obscure countries then it is about racing knowledge but it throws up some surprising results. Guessing is a good plan of attack.

There are a whopping 15 countries with fewer than 10 wins so you’ll have to be rather sharp to score well here. As a result, we’ll be very impressed with anyone getting over 80%.

Speaking of which, let us know how you get on in the comments down below.

You like a quiz? Try these!